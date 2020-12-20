VIPS MEMO: To Biden: Don't Be Suckered on Russia

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

From Consortium News

December 20, 2020

MEMORANDUM FOR: The President-elect

FROM: Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS)

SUBJECT: Attempts to Sucker You Into Russia-Bashing

Dear President-elect Biden,

"Fool Me Once "...You may recall that President George W. Bush could not remember the last part of that aphorism. No matter. It turned out that on Iraq Bush was not fooled by bad intelligence. Rather, he and Vice President Dick Cheney were determined to attack Iraq and asked malleable former colleagues of ours to manufacture intelligence to "justify" that catastrophic war.

It was so bad that Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Jay Rockefeller described prewar intelligence as "unsubstantiated, contradicted, or even non-existent." James Clapper, who was in charge of imagery analysis, admits in his memoir that the Bush/Cheney pressure to document a rogue WMD program in Iraq was so intense that "intelligence officers, including me, were so eager to help that we found what wasn't really there." (Emphasis added) .

That coterie of "intelligence officers" first and foremost CIA Director George Tenet and his protege' Michael Morell were able to pull the wool over the eyes of enough members of Congress to grease the skids for unnecessary war. Many of the latest crop of intelligence leaders bubbled up to the top for services rendered under the malleable Tenet, and seem to have adopted his flexible attitude toward truth.

It is a safe bet that some of them are responsible for the recent "anonymous" leaks feeding the current media frenzy about what we shall call "Russian hacking 2.0."

We urge you not to rise to the bait the more so, since Russia is the target this time around.

"Russian Hacking 1:0" a Proven Fraud

You may be unaware that horse's-mouth testimony given on Dec. 5, 2017 to the House Intelligence Committee gave the lie to claims still widely taken as gospel truth by consumers of major media that there is persuasive technical evidence that Russia hacked the DNC emails that WikiLeaks published on July 22, 2016. There is no such evidence.

We Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity wrote to the president before the Iraq war to let him know that our former colleagues were playing fast and loose with the "intelligence," which was conjured up to "justify" the invasion. With that painful experience behind us, it was not difficult to spot the lies about Russia "hacking" the DNC emails.

