OpEdNews Op Eds

VIDEO: Pilger Says Assange Denies Meeting Manafort

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/25/18

From Consortium News

Pilger: "Julian is a touchstone for opposition"


Julian Assange
(Image by by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org) Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)   Permission   Details   DMCA

WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange has vehemently denied that he ever met Donald Trump's former campaign manager, according to journalist and filmmaker John Pilger, who met with Assange at Ecuador's embassy in London last week.

Pilger said Assange told him the story published by The Guardian on Nov. 27 was a "total fabrication." Pilger told Consortium News in an interview for the Unity4J vigil on Friday that "I personally can confirm that did not happen. He said it was a fabrication. It was not possible. The way internal security works at that embassy, it was not possible."

Pilger called The Guardian story "an indication of a kind of degradation of the media today and especially of the 'respectable' media. We discussed that a great deal."

Pilger said Assange had been the target of attacks "over the years" that have come "thick and fast." He said: "And for one man to cope with them is an extraordinary feat. Only occasionally does he express anger -- he does it as anyone of us would feel -- say on an attack like The Guardian's utterly false story."

First Visit Since March

Pilger had not visited Assange since before March, when the Ecuadorian government imposed a ban on his internet and phone connection, and limited visitors to his lawyers and family members.

Pilger's impression on seeing him again is that Assange has lost no sharpness of mind after more than six years confined to a small space in the embassy, and now nine months cut off from the outside world.

"He's in very good spirits," Pilger said. "The extraordinary resilience of this man is something to behold. In his own personality, intellectually he is Julian."

"I can't say what he's feeling. His health is probably holding steady but he urgently needs comprehensive diagnostic work done," said Pilger.

"But people should know that Julian's spirits, his whole sense of 'to hell with them,' and his own resolve to stand up to those who would want to do a great injustice to him is undiminished," he said. "He's not leaving, they will have to throw him out. He's not going anywhere."

The United States government has admitted that it has indicted Assange for publishing classified documents that revealed apparent U.S. war crimes and corruption. Assange fears that if he leaves the embassy British authorities would arrest him on bail-skipping charges and then extradite him to the U.S. for prosecution.

Touchstone of Opposition

Pilger said The Guardian story was the best example he could think of that expresses today's Cold War. "I've never known it to be as explicit as it is now. And that fabricated Guardian story ... is an example of that."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Joe Lauria has been a independent journalist covering international affairs and the Middle East for more than 20 years. A former Wall Street Journal United Nations correspondent, Mr. Lauria has been an investigative reporter for The Sunday Times
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
