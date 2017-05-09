Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

VA Progressive Perriello's Ambulance-Crushing Video goes viral after Colbert

Virginia's progressive gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello's ambulance-crushing video has gone viral. The video shows an ambulance being crushed as Perriello points out the ways that the GOP is crushing American health care options.

According to the Perriello campaign, the video was spotlighted Monday night in Stephen Colbert's monologue on The Late Show. Colbert quipped "It seems like a waste of a perfectly good ambulance until you realize, without health care, we won't need them anymore."

The video is scheduled to air on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight, after which it will begin airing on television across Virginia.

Last week, Kimmel's powerful monologue about his newborn son's heart condition and how eroding Obamacare protections would hurt people with pre-existing conditions went viral, drawing national attention to the Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

According to the Perriello campaign, the video had more than 400,000 views on YouTube, 236,000 views on Facebook and 86,000 views on Twitter early Tuesday.

 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

