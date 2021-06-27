 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/27/21

'Use of Drones in Jammu Airport Blasts Points to Pakistan Role'

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

In a first-of-its-kind attack in India, two low-intensity improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were dropped from a drone at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu, and they exploded "close to the helicopter hangar", The Print reported Sunday.

Top intelligence sources told News18 that the Jammu airport blasts is an attempt from across the border.

The explosion did not cause any damage to any equipment, but two IAF personnel received "very minor" injuries.

In a Twitter post, the IAF said two "low intensity explosions" were reported. "One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area."

According to initial inputs, an IAF patrolling team witnessed the explosive being dropping and rushed to the area. A second was dropped minutes later, which led to very minor injuries to two personnel, the Print quoted informed sources as saying.

While no fighters are based at the Jammu technical airport, the base has assets like the Mi17 helicopters and transport aircraft.

This is the first incident of a drone-based attack in the country, which had been feared for long within the defense and security establishment, according to the Print.

The attack, even if a minor one, shows the modern day capabilities of launching attack.

While Pakistan has been using drones for supply of arms and ammunition to terror networks in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, this is the first time the system has been used to carry out an attack, the Print said.

News 18 Report

The use of drones to carry out two blasts at the Jammu airport early on Sunday morning seems to be an attempt by Pakistan to repeat the 2016 terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force base in Punjab's Pathankot, initial probe suggests, according to News18.

Top intelligence sources told News18 that the Jammu airport blasts is an attempt from across the border.

Initial probe suggests IEDs were sent by two drones which were fitted with GPS that was given the exact location and target. Sources said the attack was "serious" as both countries don't attack sensitive installations unless it's wartime.

The first blast ripped off the roof of a building and the second one was on the ground. The blasts were so intense that the sound could be heard in a radius of two kilometers.

The Indian Air Force station at Jammu is an important base for helicopters operating along the Western Front and in the Himalayas.

News agency ANI quoted sources as saying that the possible target of the drones was an aircraft parked in the dispersal area.

The incident took place hours before the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General MM Naravane began a three-day visit to Ladakh to review India's operational readiness and to interact with the troops in the backdrop of a drawn-out standoff with China.

According to the Print, the Indian forces are still in the process of acquiring anti-drone technology in large numbers. The Navy had recently gone in for procurement of Israeli anti-drone system "Smash 2000 Plus".

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 