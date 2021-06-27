'Use of Drones in Jammu Airport Blasts Points to Pakistan Role'

In a first-of-its-kind attack in India, two low-intensity improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were dropped from a drone at the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Jammu, and they exploded "close to the helicopter hangar", The Print reported Sunday.

Top intelligence sources told News18 that the Jammu airport blasts is an attempt from across the border.

The explosion did not cause any damage to any equipment, but two IAF personnel received "very minor" injuries.

In a Twitter post, the IAF said two "low intensity explosions" were reported. "One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area."

According to initial inputs, an IAF patrolling team witnessed the explosive being dropping and rushed to the area. A second was dropped minutes later, which led to very minor injuries to two personnel, the Print quoted informed sources as saying.

While no fighters are based at the Jammu technical airport, the base has assets like the Mi17 helicopters and transport aircraft.

This is the first incident of a drone-based attack in the country, which had been feared for long within the defense and security establishment, according to the Print.

The attack, even if a minor one, shows the modern day capabilities of launching attack.

While Pakistan has been using drones for supply of arms and ammunition to terror networks in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, this is the first time the system has been used to carry out an attack, the Print said.

The use of drones to carry out two blasts at the Jammu airport early on Sunday morning seems to be an attempt by Pakistan to repeat the 2016 terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force base in Punjab's Pathankot, initial probe suggests, according to News18.

Initial probe suggests IEDs were sent by two drones which were fitted with GPS that was given the exact location and target. Sources said the attack was "serious" as both countries don't attack sensitive installations unless it's wartime.

The first blast ripped off the roof of a building and the second one was on the ground. The blasts were so intense that the sound could be heard in a radius of two kilometers.



The Indian Air Force station at Jammu is an important base for helicopters operating along the Western Front and in the Himalayas.

According to the Print, the Indian forces are still in the process of acquiring anti-drone technology in large numbers. The Navy had recently gone in for procurement of Israeli anti-drone system "Smash 2000 Plus".

