 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 6/28/21

Use Mute, Parental Control on Trump, Unsubscribe!

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 7783
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Cogan
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

There is a possible event of incalculable but increasing probability, I think, of which citizens should be aware. It is that Trump's rhetoric will recruit potential assassins to kill Biden and or Harris. It has already done so. Look at the on line speech of Cesar Sayoc, Kyle Rittenhouse and Patrick Crusius. As long as Trump doesn't directly urge bombing or murder in explicit words, he would probably get away without any criminal responsibility. A military revolution is unlikely, but over time assassination attempts get more likely.

Millions of American's minds are now dominated by TV images and emotion over reason. Trump's angry lying, exaggeration, racism, has been televised endlessly because it was "good copy." Seeing is believing for a large minority. Additionally now, propaganda lying and slander have become a powerful, professional industry. According to Media Matters, a man named Richard Berman has created so many layers of fake authoritative sounding organization names concealing who funds such lies, any person or organization can anonymously use his services to publicly attack anyone. He has attacked even organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Drivers and the Humane Society and PETA.

Utilitarianism is an American philosophy much more suitable for federal governance than Fascism or Socialism. Utilitarianism offers the "Greatest Happiness for the Greatest Number principle." This dictates constitutional BENEVOLENCE. Poverty, lack of sufficient money support, damages life itself and pursuit of happiness. A mute button and universal remote can be used to lock Dementors Trump, Republican "deficit hawks" McConnell, and Fox ranters out of your house. These acts will work on MSNBC and CNN too. Seeking reluctant "bipartisanship" is a bullshit excuse for delay and meager results. You can also unsubscribe from Winred and Actblue. Now make 'em do something before giving them any attention or money!!!

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Cogan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I could be Bernie Sanders older brother by similarity. I was born in Manhattan, 1940, he, about a year later, in Brooklyn. I too am a white male American. A retired college professor of philosophy. We both were born of Jewish parents. I was (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Progressive's Indictment of the Democratic Party

Jumpstart America

The Gordian Knot: Immigration, Climate Change & Automation

The Biggest Outrage: Bank "Persons" Preferred Over American Citizens

Will Bigotry Sabotage Republicans in the Election of 2012?

Gun Lethality Deposit: A "Pop Bottle" Remedy?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 