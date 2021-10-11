Usable Madness

Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 10/11/2021 at 9:08 AM EDT H2'ed 10/11/21

We all are already quite familiar with usable lying. We call these 'white lies'.

"No, darling, you don't look fat."

"Sorry I didn't call. I lost your phone number."

"Your kids are so doggone cute."

And thank goodness! Right? We've all avoided the harsh consequences of total honesty, smoothed over awkward situations, dodged uncomfortable truths and admissions. We've rescued others from hurt feelings, skirted revealing our true but disparaging feelings, swapped good vibes for possible resentment or retaliation, garnered undeserved affection by saying one thing while thinking another.

Unfortunately, usable lying and other well-intended "adjustments" of the truth have opened up the door for many further troubling innovations . . .

Usable fraud.

Usable torture.

Usable racism.

Usable plunder.

Usable hypocrisy.

Usable massacre.

Usable oppression.

Usable enslavement.

Usable spouse abuse.

