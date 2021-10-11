 
 
Usable Madness

'Hey, I just got a great idea!'
(Image by John Rachel, Peace Dividend Project)

We all are already quite familiar with usable lying. We call these 'white lies'.

"No, darling, you don't look fat."

"Sorry I didn't call. I lost your phone number."

"Your kids are so doggone cute."

And thank goodness! Right? We've all avoided the harsh consequences of total honesty, smoothed over awkward situations, dodged uncomfortable truths and admissions. We've rescued others from hurt feelings, skirted revealing our true but disparaging feelings, swapped good vibes for possible resentment or retaliation, garnered undeserved affection by saying one thing while thinking another.

Unfortunately, usable lying and other well-intended "adjustments" of the truth have opened up the door for many further troubling innovations . . .

Usable fraud.

Usable torture.

Usable racism.

Usable plunder.

Usable hypocrisy.

Usable massacre.

Usable oppression.

Usable enslavement.

Usable spouse abuse.

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets. Since (more...)
 

There are now several "low yield" and "variable yield" nuclear weapons in our arsenal, most notably the W80, B83, and the truly awesome B61-12. These can be dropped from a stealth aircraft like the B-2 advanced technology bomber or F-35A, or mounted on a number of highly advanced cruise missiles. It is "usability" of these weapons which makes them actually more of a threat to human survival than their mega-ton big brothers. But there's no reason to worry. Everything is under control . . . other than the possibility of dissociation from reality by those in the chain of command -- flawed judgment prompted by misunderstanding, stupidity, paranoia, arrogance, hubris, fanaticism, lethal levels of self-righteousness, or a wrong dosage of meds.

