Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Urgent Situation for OpEdNews

Today, my computer started malfunctioning.

I'm currently unable to do the newsletter. It's not surprising. The computer is seven years old. I figured this was coming. I use the computer for OpEdNews an average of 12 hours a day.

I need to replace it with a newer one. Ideally, I'd like to get a new or close to new 13" inch Macbook air, gold or pro with retina display and 512 GB SSD hard drive and 16 gigabytes of ram. At the minimum I need one with a retina display and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD hard drive. Ideally, I'd like the Macbook air. And I need to do it really fast. prices range between $1019 and $1269 plus warranty of $249

So, can you help? I need it fast and money is, as always, very tight. If you've thought about making a larger donation, this would be the time. $100, $200, $250, or more would really make a difference. We need it fast, so I can get back up to speed.

Meanwhile, while I'm working this out, if you have an older fully working macbook, that would help.

This is really urgent. I wish our finances weren't so tight, but they are.

Thanks,

Rob Kall

PS, I'll be borrowing a computer to get a minimum amount of work done. But it's not going to enable me to do what I normally do.

 

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years.

Rob Kall Wikipedia Page

Rob Kall's Bottom Up Radio Show: Over 200 podcasts are archived for downloading here, or can be accessed from iTunes. Rob is also published regularly on the Huffingtonpost.com

Rob is, with (more...)
 

Stephen Fox

Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007)


Please help make a contribution to keep this #1 progressive venue afloat financially. Thank you! I just sent $100

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 9:07:18 PM

Jerry Lobdill

Author 4979
(Member since Feb 17, 2007)


I just donated $100 through your Act Blue VISA link. The receipt does not mention OpEdNews. I'd like a receipt and an assurance that the donation will pass through to you as I intended.

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 at 9:58:18 PM

Indent
Rob Kall

Author 1
(Member since Jun 5, 2005)


It does. Thanks so much to all donors

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 3:19:05 AM

Tony Orlando

Author 80786

(Member since Aug 15, 2012)


On Apple's site there is a refurbished section which would make a mac book pro retina with flash drive considerably cheaper, this is where I got mine and they give you support and warranty as though it is new. But this is a really fast computer, they have others that would be cheaper thus not needing a flash drive or retina screen; which would still be more reliable and better than most books out there of another brand.

You should have an article contest where each entry has to pay up, and the winner gets a mac book, yet the amount received is enough to cover the company getting one as well no matter who wins.


You should have an article contest where each entry has to pay up, and the winner gets a mac book, yet the amount received is enough to cover the company getting one as well no matter who wins.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 2:21:26 AM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


Done!

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 2:25:23 AM

Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


Done.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 4:37:16 PM

John Lawrence Ré

Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012)


Done. But Rob, if you can afford it, get the new (post 11/2016) 13" Macbook Pro, not the Air.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 5:27:30 PM

Indent
Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009)


YES it is the one, and worth the money!!!

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 6:24:24 PM

Rob Kall

Author 1
(Member since Jun 5, 2005)


Thanks, so much, to all of you who have donated or purchased memberships since I posted this. It is heartening to see such a kind, supportive response.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 7:22:10 PM

Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
(Member since Apr 4, 2008)


"A Dream Come True" - everyone who routinely gets H1 on their submission sends Rob a personal check for $150. #StillDreaming - boy, would be great to have that new computer.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 8:05:21 PM

Diane Bryan

Author 92693

(Member since Mar 14, 2014)


Rob, I'm a Consumer Advocate, and I cannot thank you enough for Op-Ed News. It helps my own work constantly. I made a donation toward your new computer, and want to make sure it's supposed to be showing up as Columbus Institute for Contemporary Journalism.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 8:38:16 PM

Indent
Rob Kall

Author 1
(Member since Jun 5, 2005)


That's correct. CICJ is our fiscal sponsor. Great people.

Thanks so much and glad we help you.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 9:32:52 PM

Tony Orlando

Author 80786

(Member since Aug 15, 2012)


Rob, it would be great if you would consider alternative ideas for both pulling in money, and spiking the punch a little bit here. Having a contest for people's writings, well it could get people excited, mostly those who would like to change our environment for a better future. The loyal followers could both help coach them, and set up the guidelines for what qualifies, as well as do the judging.


Another idea is collaborations with students attending school organized by their teacher, thus the school would fund the project with a donation. It would be interesting to see ourselves through children eyes, and their suggestions would inspire those who feel our situation is hopeless. Wouldn't that be beautiful to get fresh wind like this in our sails.


Another idea is to connect people, kinda like a Facebook but in a more tangible way. Think of it as a block party here on this site, and you leave going back home with new fund friends working on projects back at home in your community. I feel people would fund things like this.


The idea is to change, that is the idea for all of us not just here on this site. There is a quote I really like that says we should do something each day we would not normally do, I feel this is the point I am trying to make here. I don't feel evolution is the decision of any one organism, it is the accumulation of others also finding new methods, kinda of an open source idea, synergy. The other guy can et on my shoulders so he can reach the top shelf where the food is, so that we may both eat tonight.


Maybe have a contest for photographs, poems, or you could link the winner so he is seen everywhere on the internet and this would inspire people to think, write, listen, learn, and apply what they learn with the people who they now around them at home. I think what you are doing with this site is great, and I am so happy to have found it; but I am growing, learning about myself and others, this wanting more, to become more, to reach more, and in different ways as to find one that gets them to listen.



Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 at 11:47:46 PM

Dr. Cheryl Pappas

Author 43747

(Member since Jan 15, 2010)


Done!

Happy to support our valuable news site.


Submitted on Thursday, Mar 30, 2017 at 12:38:32 AM

Liam Watt

Author 508605

(Member since Mar 31, 2017)


I only wish I could do more.
This site MUST flourish.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 31, 2017 at 4:02:57 PM

