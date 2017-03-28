- Advertisement -

Today, my computer started malfunctioning.

I'm currently unable to do the newsletter. It's not surprising. The computer is seven years old. I figured this was coming. I use the computer for OpEdNews an average of 12 hours a day.

I need to replace it with a newer one. Ideally, I'd like to get a new or close to new 13" inch Macbook air, gold or pro with retina display and 512 GB SSD hard drive and 16 gigabytes of ram. At the minimum I need one with a retina display and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD hard drive. Ideally, I'd like the Macbook air. And I need to do it really fast. prices range between $1019 and $1269 plus warranty of $249



MacBook & MacBook Air

So, can you help? I need it fast and money is, as always, very tight. If you've thought about making a larger donation, this would be the time. $100, $200, $250, or more would really make a difference. We need it fast, so I can get back up to speed.

Meanwhile, while I'm working this out, if you have an older fully working macbook, that would help.

Make a donation here

or

Purchase a premium membership.

This is really urgent. I wish our finances weren't so tight, but they are.

Thanks,

Rob Kall

PS, I'll be borrowing a computer to get a minimum amount of work done. But it's not going to enable me to do what I normally do.