Uproar in Muslim world on Indian leaders' derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Muslim countries have taken strong exception to derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by leaders of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Qatar, Kuwait and Iran summoning India's envoy to register their protest.

Qatar has sought a public apology from India for allowing such "Islamophobic" views without retribution.

Qatar summoned the Indian envoy and handed him an official note that expressed Qatar's disappointment and "its total rejection and condemnation [of] the controversial remarks made by an official in the ruling party in India against Prophet Mohammed ... Islam and Muslims," according to a statement issued by its foreign ministry.

Qatar said "it is expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks from the Government of India."

It noted that allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment constituted a grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalisation, which will create a cycle of violence and hate.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Foreign Ministry said that the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait was on Sunday summoned and handed over an official protest note by the Assistant Secretary of State for Asia Affairs expressing kuwait's "categorical rejection and condemnation" of the statements issued by an official of the ruling party against the Prophet.

Ahead of the Iranian Foreign Minister's first-ever trip to New Delhi next week, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Indian ambassador to Tehran over the "insult against Prophet of Islam in an Indian TV show".

According to Press TV, the director general of the South Asia Department at Iran's Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned the Indian envoy to convey the strong protest of the Iranian government and people over the sacrilegious comments against Prophet Muhammad.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi condemned in "strongest possible words" the hurtful comments of India's BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammad saying these derogatory and controversial remarks hurt the feelings of all Muslims around the world.

This, he said, was the reflection of growing trend of Islamophobia in India where Muslims lived in millions.

The President said that merely suspending and expelling party officials was not enough but BJP must shun and denounce its extremist and fascist Hindutva ideology.

"Allowing such Islamophobic remarks to continue without punishment constitutes grave danger to the protection of human rights and may lead to further prejudice and marginalization which will create a cycle of violence and hate," he added.

He called upon the world community, United Nations and international human rights organizations to take a serious notice of rising Islamophobia and systematic religious persecution in India without impunity and take all steps necessary to put an end to it.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also called out the comments made by the Indian leader and urged the world to take notice and reprimand India. "... Have said it repeatedly that India under Modi is trampling religious freedoms & persecuting Muslims. World should take note & severely reprimand India."He said the love of Muslims for the Prophet was supreme and they could sacrifice their lives for the Holy figure.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned the sacrilegious remarks, saying they came in a "context of intensifying hatred and abuse towards Islam in India and systematic practices against Muslims."

Yemen's Ansarullah movement also condemned the BJP spokesperson's insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad as unacceptable, noting that it indicated "moral bankruptcy" of those behind such remarks.

