Update from the United Nations Project in Santa Fe

Santa Fe: New Mexico State Capitol The New Mexico State Capitol, located in Santa Fe at 490 Old Santa Fe Trail, is the house of government New Mexico. It is the only round capitol in the world.

1. Made video presentation to the UN Security Council on why and how a UN Pandemic Board of Inquiry must be convened, even without the General Assembly passing it, rather by appointment by this Secretary General, Antonio Gutteres, former Prime Minister of Portugal, the first UN Secretary General who was a head of state before being elected to that position.

Another UN Secretary General, Kurt Waldheim, was elected President of Austria after he was Secretary General for two terms.

2. Reintroduced my 2006 Resolution to Create a New Undersecretary General for Nutrition and Consumer Protection

click here

3. Corresponded with almost all UN Ambassadors on the subject of why they must ask their Heads of State and their Health Ministers or Cabinet Health Secretaries to remove aspartame/methanol/formaldehyde as an artificial sweetener, with many of them having also received the statement by Dr. Betty Martini, Honorary Doctor of Humanities, Founder of Mission Possible International, dedicated since 1992 to removing aspartame as a carcinogen, neurotoxin, and abortifacient from the manufactured food products and pharmaceuticals throughout the world. Presently, 16,000 USA food products and 10,000 USA pharmaceuticals have it as well, and the production thereof is not limited to USA manufacturing, but even more is coming out of China's chemical factories.

click here

4. Introduced an unprecedented plan this past week asking the Secretary General of the United Nations to create a United Nations Council of Centenarians, an extraordinary task that would clarify to billions of people that the right way of living, proper nutrition and industrious tireless efforts to achieve good things in our 193 nations will bring dividends of beneficence that goes far into the future, for the groundwork necessary for Humanity to reach the year 3000.

5. Other serious tasks will continue to present themselves, some of which are too complicated and challenging to accomplish from Santa Fe, New Mexico, like the need for a UN convention of Documents of Adjudication concerning the prosecutions of Child Trafficking in each nation, which should be made a requirement from the Secretary General, Antonio Gutteres, for the member states to compile for 2019 and 2020 before they convene for the 76th UN General Assembly in September 2021.

6. A new effort to rescue 5000 Uyghur Islamic people and 5000 Tibetan Buddhists who are presently held in death camps in Western China, whose clear intent is to destroy and eradicate their cultures.

From the World Uygur Congress: please also see:

Click Here

Authorities in northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) have detained hundreds of Muslim imams, according to a Uyghur linguist in exile, creating an atmosphere in which Uyghurs are "afraid of dying" because there is no one to oversee their funeral rites. Abduweli Ayup, a Norway-based fellow with the International Cities of Refuge Network (ICORN), said interviews with Uyghurs from the XUAR have revealed that at least 613 imams were swept up in a campaign of extralegal incarceration that has seen up to 1.8 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities held in a vast network of internment camps in the region since early 2017. Rachel Harris, a professor of ethnomusicology at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London, noted that imams, who are male, are not the only religious figures being targeted in Uyghur society.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).