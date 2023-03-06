 
 
"Unwavering" Aid to Ukraine: Behind the Scenes

The initial concerns of the United States and its allies to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons due to the risk of being drawn into an open confrontation with Russia has turned into a large-scale program of military assistance to Kyiv.

Officially, military support will be provided for as long as it is necessary. However, behind the scenes, a military ultimatum is being prepared for President Vladimir Zelensky.

Kriegs-Ultimatum fur Selenskyj
"The pattern is clear: it is about pressure on Kyiv to force it into the negotiation process with Moscow"

On Feb. 22, 2022, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited the White House where "he felt like a patient surrounded by doctors presenting him with a diagnosis of stage-four cancer. The consensus among the U.S. and its European allies was that there was nothing they could do to prevent the inevitable. Threat intelligence services predicted a Russian takeover of Kyiv and a collapse of the Ukrainian state within days. The U.S. by then had already closed down its embassy and evacuated all American personnel."


Currently, history repeats itself. Western leaders have privately told Zelensky that Ukraine cannot win the war against Russia. The private communications are at odds with public statements about "unwavering" support for Ukraine, but here's what The Wall Street Journal tells us about this:

The public rhetoric masks deepening private doubts among politicians in the U.K., France and Germany that Ukraine will be able to expel the Russians from eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which Russia has controlled since 2014, and a belief that the West can only help sustain the war effort for so long, especially if the conflict settles into a stalemate.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Zelensky at an Élyse'e Palace dinner earlier this month that he must consider peace talks with Moscow, the Politico reported.

Strength Weakness Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
According to its source, the newspaper quoted Macron as telling Zelensky that "even mortal enemies like France and Germany had to make peace after World War II"...

You had been a great war leader, but that you would eventually have to shift into political statesmanship and make difficult decisions

What's the Future for Aid to Ukraine?

It is worth starting with the basics. Why is this aid needed? The answer is threefold. First, armies in conflict require a continuous flow of weapons and ammunition. For example, Ukraine reportedly fires 3,000 artillery rounds per day, or 90,000 per month. That is equal to the entire U.S. annual production in 2021. Ukraine's peacetime stocks probably lasted only a few weeks. Second, there is the need to replace lost equipment. According to unclassified sources, Ukraine has lost 457 of the 858 tanks it began the war with, 478 of 1,184 infantry fighting vehicles, and 247 of 1,800 pieces of artillery. Thirdly, Ukraine has likely doubled the size of its armed forces, including by attracting foreign mercenaries, and all these new units need equipment and training. Aid from the United States, NATO, and other global partners has allowed Ukraine to meet all these wartime demands. Without a continuing and high level of support, Ukraine's resistance would soon falter and collapse.

U.S. aid has totaled $113 billion so far. This has come in four packages appropriated by Congress: March ($13 billion), May ($40 billion), September ($14 billion), and December ($45 billion).

Nobody can be indifferent to so impressive money. American entrepreneur, former founding executive director and PayPal product leader David Oliver Sacks expressed concern about the honesty of the Ukrainian oligarchs responsible for the distribution of all finances: click here

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend