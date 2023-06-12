 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Unveiling the Enigma: A Look into the History of UFO Sightings and Claims in the United States

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin


(Image by Karsten Bergmann)   Details   DMCA

The history of Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) sightings and claims in the United States is a captivating journey marked by intriguing incidents, government investigations, and an enduring enigma. While many UFO sightings can be attributed to natural or man-made phenomena, a small percentage of cases remain unexplained, leaving room for speculation about extraterrestrial life. As advancements in technology and scientific inquiry continue, the quest to unravel the mysteries surrounding UFOs persists, keeping the world captivated by the possibility of otherworldly encounters.

The United States military is currently under pressure to reveal whether or not it has UFO spacecraft in its possession after whistleblower and former intelligence official David Grusch, who led analysis of unexplained anomalous phenomena (UAP) within a US Department of Defense agency, has alleged that the US has craft of non-human origin.

Claims of the US government secretly recovering crashed alien spacecraft and encountering non-human occupants have long been a part of American UFO lore and conspiracy theories, with the infamous "Roswell incident" serving as a focal point. However, journalists Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal have recently reignited these claims, apparently with the support of the Pentagon.

In an article published on The Debrief, Kean and Blumenthal detail their findings, suggesting that the US government, along with its allies and defense contractors, has retrieved multiple non-human craft and the bodies of the beings inside them. They further allege that this information has been unlawfully concealed from the US Congress, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (established by the US Department of Defense in 2022 to investigate UFOs), and the general public.

These fresh claims have breathed new life into age-old narratives, sparking discussions about the alleged secrecy surrounding recovered extraterrestrial technology and encounters. As attention grows and these allegations gain traction, they contribute to the ongoing fascination and speculation surrounding UFO phenomena and potential government cover-ups.

The fascination with UFOs has captured the imaginations of people worldwide for decades. The United States, in particular, has been a hotbed of UFO sightings, generating countless reports, investigations, and claims. Numerous articles and scientific papers have delved into the captivating history of UFO sightings in the US, exploring notable incidents, government involvement, and the enduring mystery surrounding these unidentified aerial phenomena.

Early Encounters

UFO sightings in the US can be traced back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Accounts of strange aerial phenomena, often referred to as "airship sightings", were prevalent during the late 1800s. These encounters, described as cigar-shaped or dirigible-like objects, sparked widespread curiosity and speculation.

Roswell Incident and the Birth of Modern UFOlogy

One of the most famous episodes in UFO lore occurred in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. The alleged crash of an unidentified object near Roswell Army Air Field sparked controversy and conspiracy theories. The incident, initially described as a "flying disc" in the media, has fueled debates about government cover-ups and extraterrestrial visitations ever since. The Roswell incident marked a turning point in the study of UFOs and the birth of modern UFOlogy.

Project Blue Book and Government Investigations

In response to public interest and concern, the US Air Force launched Project Blue Book in 1952. This extensive study aimed to scientifically analyze UFO reports and determine if they posed any threat to national security. Over the course of its existence, Project Blue Book investigated thousands of sightings, concluding that most could be explained as natural phenomena or misidentifications. However, a small percentage of cases remained unresolved, fueling speculation about extraterrestrial origins.

Close Encounters and Cultural Impact

The 1960s and 1970s witnessed a surge in UFO sightings, which coincided with a broader cultural fascination with space exploration and the search for extraterrestrial life. Numerous reports of close encounters, including alleged abductions and interactions with otherworldly beings, captivated the public's attention. Movies like Steven Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" further fueled public interest in UFOs, solidifying their place in popular culture.

Disclosure and Contemporary Developments

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The monumental shift taking place in the Middle East

Is Putin losing his war on Ukraine?

Why climate change is the most pressing emergency of our generation

Why Republicans do not want Trump to run again

The silent killers we don't hear enough about

The significance of the Biden-Xi phone call

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mark Lansvin

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 12, 2022), 31 articles, 32 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Do you believe in aliens? Is it possible they are visiting our planet in UFO's? Let me know what you think.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 12, 2023 at 10:02:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend