The 25% of the voting public that accept Trump uncritically-- who WOULD vote for him even if he shot a man in Times Square-- plus the 15-20% of them who vote Republican uncritically (and these two groups have a certain overlap) is not going to be enough to elect a majority in the House of Representatives, to say nothing of the Senate, where the current margin is 2.

The House Intelligence Committee has clearly not done its job, and Rep. Devin Nunes has impeded it. To allow people like Lewandowski and Bannon to refuse to answer questions demonstrates that.

Luckily, Special Counsel Robert Mueller does not waver for partisan reasons. I am reminded of the bomber boring in on its target in the Peter Sellers film Dr. Strangelove, except that the explosion that eventually happens in this case will help to save the world, rather than destroy it, as in the movie.

Does anyone remember, BTW, how within days of being elected, President-elect Trump tweeted, "Let there be an arms race"? Remember when Marco Rubio had to inform Trump during a Republican debate in January of 2016 what the Nuclear Triad was?



Well, now Russia-- i.e. Putin-- has taken Trump at his irresponsible word, and has shown us all video presentations of nuclear weapons which he claims will evade all our counter-measures.

This is a surpassingly ignorant (almost completely unread), undoubtedly compromised, and therefore dangerous man who now is clearly operating beyond the control of his own national security team.

And now the talk is that the National Security Advisor, General McMaster (undoubtedly one of the moderates still around Trump) will be replaced by perhaps the co-head of the neoconservative foreign policy establishment (the other co-head being former Vice President Dick Cheney), the former UN Ambassador John Bolton, one of the very MOST dangerous men on the planet. Hope y'all are thinking about this.

Finally, for me the issue of Donald Trump's racism has never died. In the days since Trump made his s/ hithole comments, there has been so much news that the outrageousness of that has been, uh, trumped, by so many other outrageousnesses that the part of the public that does not support him uncritically has been overwhelmed with them.

I am a recording artist, a songwriter and international touring musician. For those of you that are still willing, and still more or less capable of keeping an eye and ear on the big picture, the whole profile, I offer this, which I may never go into the studio with, but which you can find a rough video of on my Facebook page:

SPITHOLE IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Now the man in the White House said, (don't forget),

I'm the least racist man you've ever met."

He smiles and moues for the camera crews,

Behind his back he says, "hey, boys, we can't lose!"

