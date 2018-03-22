Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Until the Midterm Elections, An Uncritical Public, Plus An Ignorant Racist President, Equal Danger

Slim Pickens, from Dr. Strangelove
(Image by Columbia Pictures)   Permission   Details   DMCA
I predicted last year that if Donald Trump was still President by President's Day (Feb. 20), the Republicans would lose their majority in both Houses of Congress. The longer the GOP clings to this President, the bigger the massacre is going to be.

The 25% of the voting public that accept Trump uncritically-- who WOULD vote for him even if he shot a man in Times Square-- plus the 15-20% of them who vote Republican uncritically (and these two groups have a certain overlap) is not going to be enough to elect a majority in the House of Representatives, to say nothing of the Senate, where the current margin is 2.

The House Intelligence Committee has clearly not done its job, and Rep. Devin Nunes has impeded it. To allow people like Lewandowski and Bannon to refuse to answer questions demonstrates that.

Luckily, Special Counsel Robert Mueller does not waver for partisan reasons. I am reminded of the bomber boring in on its target in the Peter Sellers film Dr. Strangelove, except that the explosion that eventually happens in this case will help to save the world, rather than destroy it, as in the movie.

Does anyone remember, BTW, how within days of being elected, President-elect Trump tweeted, "Let there be an arms race"? Remember when Marco Rubio had to inform Trump during a Republican debate in January of 2016 what the Nuclear Triad was?

Well, now Russia-- i.e. Putin-- has taken Trump at his irresponsible word, and has shown us all video presentations of nuclear weapons which he claims will evade all our counter-measures.

This is a surpassingly ignorant (almost completely unread), undoubtedly compromised, and therefore dangerous man who now is clearly operating beyond the control of his own national security team.

And now the talk is that the National Security Advisor, General McMaster (undoubtedly one of the moderates still around Trump) will be replaced by perhaps the co-head of the neoconservative foreign policy establishment (the other co-head being former Vice President Dick Cheney), the former UN Ambassador John Bolton, one of the very MOST dangerous men on the planet. Hope y'all are thinking about this.

Finally, for me the issue of Donald Trump's racism has never died. In the days since Trump made his s/ hithole comments, there has been so much news that the outrageousness of that has been, uh, trumped, by so many other outrageousnesses that the part of the public that does not support him uncritically has been overwhelmed with them.

I am a recording artist, a songwriter and international touring musician. For those of you that are still willing, and still more or less capable of keeping an eye and ear on the big picture, the whole profile, I offer this, which I may never go into the studio with, but which you can find a rough video of on my Facebook page:

SPITHOLE IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Now the man in the White House said, (don't forget),

I'm the least racist man you've ever met."

He smiles and moues for the camera crews,

Behind his back he says, "hey, boys, we can't lose!"

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...




