Unthinkable Voter Suppression Has Begun: Now There's a Way to Defeat It

You'd think we have a right to vote, rather than just a privilege that Republican-controlled states could take away in dozens of different ways.

After all, the 14th Amendment to the Constitution references "the right to vote at any election" and even says that any state that violates that right shall lose members of its congressional delegation as punishment.

The 19th Amendment references "The right of citizens of the United States to vote..."

The 24th Amendment starts, "The right of citizens of the United States to vote..."

The 26th Amendment is all about, "The right of citizens of the United States, who are 18 years of age or older, to vote..."

Additionally, the Constitution, in Article I, Section 4, says that Congress can make federal laws that overrule state laws restricting or regulating voting:

"The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations""

And, sure enough, Congress did just that in 1993 when it passed the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), sometimes referred to as the Motor Voter Act because, among other things, it provided for instant voter registration when a person gets a driver's license in every state in the union. Now known as 52 U.S. Code § 20501, this law of the land opens with:

The Congress finds that: (1) the right of citizens of the United States to vote is a fundamental right

(2) it is the duty of the Federal, State, and local governments to promote the exercise of that right and

(3) discriminatory and unfair registration laws and procedures can have a direct and damaging effect on voter participation in elections for Federal office and disproportionately harm voter participation by various groups, including racial minorities.

And it wasn't a particularly contentious law when it was passed: every Democrat present in the Senate voted for it (Rockefeller missed the vote) as did all but two Republicans.

So how did we get from the Constitution repeatedly asserting a "right to vote" and Congress passing a law that unambiguously asserts that right, to the current state of affairs where states regularly and methodically deprive citizens of their "right" to vote and instead claim that it's merely a privilege?

