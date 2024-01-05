"Unlimited and Undaunted" by May Ayim and translated by John Hawkins



book cover of a May Ayim book

Unlimited and Undaunted by May Ayim

May Ayim (Opitz) was an African-German poet who wrote bravely about issues faced being Black in Germany (Afrodeutsche). On August 9, 1996, at the age of 36, she committed suicide by leaping from a tall building in a single bound.

A poem against German unity.

Nevertheless, I will still be an African

Even if I would like to have been German,

And will still be German,

Even if my Blackness does not suit you.

I will go one step further

To the very edge

Where my sisters are

Where my brothers stand

Where our freedom begins.

I will go one step further

And one step further again, and return

Whenever I want.

If I want to.

Remain unlimited and undaunted.



Translated by John Hawkins