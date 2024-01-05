"Unlimited and Undaunted" by May Ayim and translated by John Hawkins

Unlimited and Undaunted by May Ayim
.
May Ayim (Opitz) was an African-German poet who wrote bravely about issues faced being Black in Germany (Afrodeutsche). On August 9, 1996, at the age of 36, she committed suicide by leaping from a tall building in a single bound.
.
A poem against German unity.
Nevertheless, I will still be an African
Even if I would like to have been German,
And will still be German,
Even if my Blackness does not suit you.
.
I will go one step further
To the very edge
Where my sisters are
Where my brothers stand
Where our freedom begins.
.
I will go one step further
And one step further again, and return
Whenever I want.
If I want to.
Remain unlimited and undaunted.
.
Translated by John Hawkins