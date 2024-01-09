 
 
United Nations Santa Fe Updates on Hague International Courts Case versus Israeli Genocide; New Secretary General Plan

"Unless we take drastic action there will be famine," Lana Nusseibeh, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to the U.N., told the Security Council on Dec. 22, 2023, as it prepared to adopt a resolution expanding humanitarian relief in Gaza. She recalled an alarming visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza. "Thousands of trucks trying and failing to enter through a choke point, a crossing that was only ever intended to be for pedestrians."

[After a long sabbatical doing myriad other tasks, like establishing a new branch of the United Nations in Santa Fe, New Mexico with Undersecretariats that have been detailed 3 years, thanks to the creative mind of OpEdNews Publisher, Rob Kall, as UN Santa Fe Founder, I will be bringing you updates in a compendium of news articles and major truth forums on YouTube and other media (not social media, like Facebook), but the real thing. We are firmly dedicated to helping Robert Kennedy Jr. win two terms (2024-2032), because that is how long it will take to bring clear thinking and non-pLandemic Health back to the USA and other nations.]

Amy Goodman: South Africa Files Case Against Israel at International Court of Justice over "Genocidal" Gaza War

ICJ HEARING JANUARY 11 OR 12, 2024: VERSUS BIDEN, Secretary of State Antony BLINKEN, AND Secretary of Defense, Lloyd AUSTIN III

South Africa has filed a case at the main judicial body for the United Nations, the International Court of Justice in The Hague, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

"I believe South Africa will win an order against Israel to cease and desist from committing all acts of genocide against the Palestinians," says Francis Boyle, an international human rights lawyer who won two requests at the ICJ under the Genocide Convention of 1948 for provisional protection on behalf of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina against Yugoslavia.

Boyle says Israel has a history of listening to the United States' orders to stop its assaults on the Occupied Palestinian Territories. "We here in the United States of America have the power to stop this."

[Francis Boyle is a friend of mine from 4 years ago when I started the process of establishing UN Santa Fe!]

[Francis Anthony Boyle (born March 25, 1950] (Wikipedia) is an American human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He has served as counsel for Bosnia and Herzegovina and has supported the rights of Palestinians and indigenous peoples.

Early life, education and practice

Boyle has stated that he "was born Irish", and does not consider himself to be a "White North American". He received a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Chicago in 1971. He earned a Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School in 1976 and Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy in political science from Harvard University in 1983. Boyle practiced tax and international tax law with Bingham, Dana & Gould.

43 years in the Native American and Japanese woodblock print business in Santa Fe, recently semiretired to devote all of my time as United Nations Futurist Theoretician to developing the procedural and structure reforms necessary at the UN, not in (more...)
 
Stephen Fox

(Member since Jan 5, 2024)
UAE, the Arab Group & China on Gaza Humanitarian Corridor Resolution | United Nations Joint Press Stakeout by Ambassadors of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Arab Group and China on the situation in the Middle ...
Opednews readers and contributors don't always comprehend what a great forum Pennsylvania's OpEdNews really is, and I can only hope that readers, editors, and contributors will take seriously what I posit here as timely international solutions.

If for whatever reason you don't like the United Nations, or have been pressured to believe that maybe you really don't think it is effective, you are in for a serious awakening, and I am truly grateful for Rob Kall for keeping this venue going for 20+ years, an astonishing accomplishment, really!

United Arab Emirate UN Ambassador Nusseibeh will, sooner or later, preferably sooner, be the next UN Secretary General, the first Islamic UNSG, and the first female UNSG. Expect big changes and breakthroughs, which is in no way denigrates the work of Trygve Lie, Dag Hammarskjold, U Thant, Kurt Waldheim, Javier Perez de Cuellar, Boutros Boutros Ghali, Kofi Annan, Ban Ki Moon, and Antonio Guterres (despite the mistake of the former Portuguese Prime Minister in selling the World Health Organization to William Henry Gates III for $200 million after Trump declined to fund it for $800 million).

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2024 at 5:33:30 PM

Author 0
Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Thanks Stephen.

I'm wondering if - as a future theoretician - you are aware of work by Ervin Laszlo and Duane Elgin.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 9, 2024 at 6:10:52 PM

Author 0
