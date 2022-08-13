Understanding the Wrongs of the Past can make the Future Right

By: T. D. Duff

The American people are much like the children of a mafia boss, who don't want to know what their father does for a living, but then wonder why firebombs are being thrown through the window of their living room.

What a primitive underbelly we have in our supposed patriotic rational society. Americans have been living behind the deceitful mask of their country's "good intentions" for so long, that their faces have grown into their Covid masks.

The domestic political fantasy life, since 9/11, finds us suffering from an unnerving time loop in this country. History seems to being running in reverse, where knowledge is not considered a public good, but as something suspect, dubious or even ungodly, as it was for example, in Italy in 1633, when the church put Galileo on trial for his heretical view that earth was in orbit around the sun.

The past 20 years have produced a prison house of the mind, insidiously endeavoring to promote a fleeting fraudulent terrorist phantom, and the darkness of ego. It has produced a degradation of the thinking mind, afraid of what it knows, while now trembling fearfully behind coronavirus masks. Our society has been corrupted by evil corporate banking power, the rank and file being mentally transported into the darkness of tribal war and shrieking, and identity politics, far from the tolerance that came with American religious freedom, and the liberty of our conscience.

In 1694, King William of England needed money to fight a war. It was money he couldn't raise taxing or borrowing, so he granted a charter to a favored group of intriguers to form a bank that would be given a monopoly on issuing English bank notes, English paper fiat money, which would be created out of nothing and credited to the government, in return for a government IOU, the only "backing" that would be required. Thus, was born the Bank of England, in 1694. The process has been labeled as the "Mandrake Mechanism," a magician's way of creating something out of nothing.

Immediately upon issuing the charter, the King and his fellow conspirators rushed to become shareholders in this money-manufacturing monopoly they had just created, shares that their upper-class heirs still own.

The founders of the Bank of England's success depends upon a pattern of character traits including arrogant cold objectivity, immunity to patriotism and indifference to the human condition.

That profile of the Bank of England founders gave rise to the strategy called Rothschild Formula, the most dominant and controlling European Banking syndicate.

The Rothschild Formula motivates financiers to propel governments into war for the profits they make. To drive a country into debt because of war or the threat of war, the strategy is to assure that the country has enemies with established military might. If only weak enemies exist, then give them money to strengthen their military. If no enemy exists, create one. The strategy insists not to let any nation stay predominant, since that may bring peace, and a reduction of debt.

We the people, as members of the new Peoples' Party, must stand as oasis islands of truth, in an ocean full of the virus of lies, disinformation, and semantic deception.

We must stand in righteous sharp contrast to the neoconservative, New World Order, and the Project for a New American Century (PNAC) established in 1997, to influence congress in Washington, that pretends to unite U.S. and Israeli ideals around the grandiose project of bringing "democracy" to the world by getting rid of "dictators" who just happen to be supporters of Palestinian freedom.

We must vigorously reject and criminalize the Clean Break report made by veteran neocon Richard Perle in 1996 that called for getting rid of Saddam Hussein in Iraq as the first in a series of regime changes that would eliminate Israel's perceived enemies in the Middle East.

The Project for a New American Century and the Clean Break are the current visible viral machinations devised by arrogant Anglo banking oligarchs when they signed The Balfour Declaration on October 31,1917, the genocidal relocation plan, cravenly making Palestine the national home for the Jewish people, in the middle of the oil fields of the Ottoman Empire, while making Jewish assimilation in Europe less attainable. The Zionists wanted the Ottomans out of Palestine and Britain and France wanted them out of the Middle East altogether.

The duplicity, deception, betrayal, and litany of lies that culminated in the Sykes-Picot Agreement was made in secret by the British, creating an international condominium to administer Palestine. The starting point of Arab dispossession and misery had begun.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).