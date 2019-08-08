Under Their Thumb: Corporate Criminality and the Death of Human Evolution

- Advertisement -

Here we are, under the thumb of a man that many believe is another Adolf Hitler. Yes, when Trump was placed into office, there were young men carrying Nazi flags. And here we are. I see groups such as this newspaper. Rob Kall and others realize that this country has been going downhill, and is now beginning to tumble. Trump is the metaphor for what we have become. The issue is primarily about the corporations and our "shop till we drop" mentality. We yap about family values, and its all a lie. We don't care about our children. For example, what is their life going to look forward to? More and more and more pollution? How about wars and, as the Bible stated, rumors of war. In your world in the U.S., how many wars have we seen? WW2? Korea? Vietnam? And various other wars, so called as "police actions". Consider these in line with the notion of wars and rumors of wars, as per the Book of Revelation. Wars and Rumors of Wars. See how they tie into each other? Yep, Vietnam was a police action, not a war. We live in a lie. Thus rumors.of wars. Police actions my a**. And what do Christians do? Judge not lest ye be judged? Do most Christians do so? Oh No! Love thy Neighbor? Get real, a Christian states with guns in his hands as he shoots someone? What a fallacious lie we live in. And about family values? How about our communities? Well, the best we get is staying in our apartments (apart-ment). Do we care about our children? Absolutely not! "What's wrong with you Burl." Seriously, I believe parents do love their kids. But in the big waves of our world, kids are used to grow up to work for those who hold all the money. As George Carlin stated, "The politicians aren't the power. The power is those that own the politicians i.e., corporations" Corporations are the Beast. Thar ye have it. Its right in your face! Try telling many (not all) Christians about all this. Yes, they speak to the idea of Christ at end times. Well it's here. And its not Christ, its we doing it. By the way, I'm speaking to Christians. Yet, I have written on all religions. I wrote a book titled, "Sophia's Web: A Passionate Call to Heal Our Wounded Nature." The point is that all is one in diversity. E Pluribus Unim in Rome, In our divisional world, we are now in deep sh*t. When do We wake up? When do WE foster our Power in Love, Peace and Understanding? Who cares, right. Just give me 30% off on underpants at Tumbleweed. I'll behave! Honest!