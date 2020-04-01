 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/1/20

Unclassified Pandemic Plan

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment

Closed Store
Closed Store
(Image by Photographing Travis)   Details   DMCA

There is an "unclassified" document titled: "U . S. Government COVID - 19 Response Plan March 13, 2020" that details the structure and accountabilities of the "task force" now led by the VP. Its 100 pages are dense with organizational charts and so on. There is a chart showing the "phases" of the "crisis action plan." The headings are interesting:

Aggressive Containment according to the helpful definitions in the document, that was supposed to contain the virus at its source, in China. There is a long paragraph under "actions" that is all about "funneling" arriving passengers.

Well, that didn't work. And this tells the story:

Objectives
(1) Contain the outbreak at its source; (2) minimize domestic importation of additional cases; (3) limit the potential for a domestic epidemic; (4) prepare domestic response mechanisms; (5) begin outreach to state and local authorities to prepare for mitigation; (6) implement domestic quarantine of imported and repatriated cases and contacts; and (7) begin federal planning to prepare for mitigation.

Too little, too late.

Community Mitigation Activities this is the third "phase", number 2B"

One would expect that "mitigation activities" would deal with an escalation of some kind. You know, to follow on behind "prepare"" and "begin outreach"" and "begin federal planning to prepare for mitigation."

But this section seems to be about dealing with a full-on, domestic pandemic:

Actions

Continue to reinforce home isolation strategies and ensure that"most at risk and severely ill are able to receive care. Recommend"cancellation of almost all sporting events, performances, and public and private meetings"Consider school closures"nearly 100% telework for some, although critical public services and infrastructure may need to retain skeleton crews. Law enforcement could shift to focus more on crime prevention, as routine monitoring of storefronts could be important. Local health systems (e.g., public health and local healthcare facilities) may need to alter standards of care to "contingency"or "crisis"standards of care"

And that's it, folks. The cops are supposed to start "routine monitoring of storefronts." It "could be important."

The next section? That was the next section. There isn't any more. Oh, you mean "Phase 2C, Full Community Mitigation?" It only appears in the infographic showing the "phases" and their "triggers," under the "CDC Interval" called "Acceleration."

They skipped that last "phase." What comes next is this:

Preparing for Future Epidemic Trends Striking Balance Between Mitigation and Containment

What can we make of this abruptly-truncated plan, the plan that the VP is supposedly operating right now? The plan that starts with such dire pronouncements about "18 months" and successive "waves"?

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Peter Barus Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I'm an old Pogo fan. For some unknown reason I persist in outrage at Feudalism, as if human beings can do much better than this. Our old ways of life are obsolete and are killing us. Will the human race wake up in time? Stay tuned...

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sorry. We're toast. A failed experiment. Have fun, people.

Oil, or What? Life After Capitalism

Cheney's fat finger is poised over a new button

Obama is too "eloquent" for McCain

Tea at the Taj, time, scale and rowboats

RNC Convention: Barbie Shoots a Moose. Barbie Goes To Washington.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Peter Barus

Become a Fan
Author 6967
(Member since Jul 15, 2007), 22 articles, 2 quicklinks, 10 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The NYT reported on this US Government Plan, mostly expressing alarm at how it is being ignored. My view is that it was written on the date in its title: U. S. Government COVID - 19 Response Plan March 13, 2020. And snatched up before the Word template could be completely filled in, to make a NYT deadline.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 1, 2020 at 2:20:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 