Over the last few articles, we explored real events and actors in some depth. Eliot Higgins, Aric Toler, and Bellingcat have been exposed as agents of Ukrainian Intelligence. This means any information from Bellingcat's corrupt sources used in the MH17 shoot-down investigation by the JIT (Joint Investigative Team) must be thrown out.

In addition to this, because Bellingcat is part of Ukraine's Intelligence apparatus, all material supplied by them for Ukraine or even Syria should be tossed out of any ongoing investigations. Information supplied by one country's spies should not be used as the basis to justify that country in a criminal case or Bellingcat's employer's partners in crimes against humanity investigations.

Based on Bellingcat's principal Eliot Higgins insistence his company is entirely independent and does not work as Intelligence agents and gatherers for Ukraine or its SBU, and that Ukraine's Intel apparatus does not supply Bellingcat's evidence during investigations; his company's credibility for being honest and reliable rest in the balance. How credible can any of their reports be otherwise?

Let's take a few minutes and recap how dangerous spies for hire like Eliot Higgins and Aric Toler are when they get taken seriously as subject matter experts. After that, let's back up the bold accusations with statements from Ukrainian Intel labeling Bellingcat as their colleagues in Ukraine's fight against Russia and Donbass. This will include Ukrainian Intel proudly stating they supplied the ID's of Russians Higgins and Toler used in their Bellingcat reports given to the JIT.

Lastly, after this article, let's start looking into who's footing the bill and ways it's done. We'll also look at other roles spies for hire have played for Ukraine. You've already heard the name Alexandra Chalupa, we'll look at the role her family has played, as well as their place in the hierarchy footing the bill. We'll look at who is doing the hiring and a little into how that part of the operation works by showing clear examples.

At the beginning of the year, we started looking at the moving parts that make up a rogue deep-state. By rogue, we mean independent private Intel personalities and companies that use state sized tools against civilians and media to push their private client's agendas or their personal politics. The more it is opened up, the more clear it becomes. Private companies and Intel personalities are extra-legally taking on clearly governmental authority and functions without the clear lines of responsibility or oversight government agencies are under.

Companies and private agents are using the tools and authority for what amounts to illegal private CIA and NSA operations against everyday people in the USA and abroad. This rogue deep-state uses information operations (IO) against civilians who express legally protected speech and share opinions on social media sites inside their own social groups and brands them traitors to their home countries.

As an introduction to the practice,propornot was identified. This small group, working out of the InterpreterMag and the Atlantic Council changed the media landscape as soon as they splashed onto it.

While I've seen enough naysayers insist propornot is only a minor player in the scheme of things, becoming a major player was never their point. Because of the attention, this influence operation generated, media will never be the same again. The whole program was to get their list into mainstream thought and spread by other propaganda sites.

What propornot does is illegal and the lawsuits are starting against groups like Propornot that brand media they disagree with fake news as part of an information warfare campaign. Another example of this is the Propornot spinoff called Swiss-Ukraine.org. They have quite a bit more courage than their Atlantic Council partners because they identify some of the people involved, they are engaging in Information Warfare against civilians and civilian media. That is illegal in the modern world.

The early February articles showed Spies for Hire at the government agency and policy revolving door level. Companies in the Intelligence Community make the policies that keep official oversight from addressing the very lucrative spy for hire business they work in. People crossover from corporations to becoming policy makers and back again regularly. This keeps their companies working in inherently governmental activities because corporate employee crossovers write the policy.

The smaller private Intel companies and actors show clearly how much harm scary-incompetent and inadequately educated people given state sized tools can do to the Intel community, the State, and the citizens they never swore to protect. Since they work for private dollars, their customers or sponsors needs are what drives them.

None of these people are under any obligations to the state or the people their Intelligence agency counterparts are. When they work in the private sector they are free to work for multiple governments at the same time. The apparent conflicts of interest are appalling.

But, at the same time, any time these spies for hire attack people, companies, or countries, they do so under the auspice of the US Intel community. This gives them cover with the supposed authority of the state and some protection from the Intel community.

Imagine mom & pop sized companies using State sized tools including software, scripts, etc from government agency work for personal use like vendettas and private clients. Sounds a lot like you can start a CIA rival on the cheap.

When spies for hire choose civilians as targets, attack, or conspire to attack them, it is akin to assault, or even terrorism, and charges can include attempted murder. What do I mean?

