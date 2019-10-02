 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

Ukrainegate: Do You Get the Feeling that Wash-town Wants Don Out?

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 70183
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Incredible Lives Of The ORIGINAL Siamese Twins One of the more extraordinary events of modern history began on 11 May 1811, when conjoined twin brothers Chang and Eng were born near Bangkok.
Incredible Lives Of The ORIGINAL Siamese Twins One of the more extraordinary events of modern history began on 11 May 1811, when conjoined twin brothers Chang and Eng were born near Bangkok.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Story Behind)   Details   DMCA

T'was the CIA in the form of that guy
Who set my suspicions quickly to fry,
Sizzling and crackling in my dirty-thoughts pan,
'Cause I'm much mulling the intent of this man,
Who ain't from the honest Department of Health,
But those folks who deal in fibbing and stealth.
.
And not so much stealth as diligent fibbing,
'Cause even a spy takes in fun a good ribbing,
But here's this fellow hard-blowing the whistle,
This when his bag of cool tales was a-bristle,
And like a good boy to the FBI went,
His hearsay to pass on until it was spent.
.
Then he retreats to the Company's dark womb,
So sheltered, so far from the soon-to-be boom,
From the bursting of scandal in full Technicolor,
(Of which we'd been stiffed by stern Robert Mueller),
Nor can you blame him for returning to spies,
To sure promotion and much feted besides.
.
Different is the fate of Mr. Joe Biden,
His life turning o'er like the good ship Poseidon.
I suppose his son Hunter did nothing wrong,
And burned midnight oil for his month's 50 long,
Grateful to Dad for a leg up and shoe shine,
As guys at Ford got sons jobs on the line.
.
But here we have Don and Joe joined at the waist,
Victims of a scandal on God-knows-what based.
Between the two gents, I feel more for ol' Don,
'Cause Wash-town dislikes him and wants him long-gone,
And it's not too picky 'bout what kind of zapper,
Unlike Joe who zapped himself with his yapper.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

"11/9 and the Terrorist Who Loved Bonsai Trees" is Philip Kraske's just-published novel. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Syria and sarin: such is politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article (0,0)

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 