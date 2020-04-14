This article will unequivocally prove the Russian government and Julian Assange was innocent in relation to the DNC hacks of 2016 beyond a shadow of a doubt.

Doing so has involved the laborious work detailing events occurring from 2015-2016 that are completely separate from the DNC LEAK VIPS (Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity) investigated. In the beginning, it became clear we were investigating entirely different events.

This, in turn, shows clearly that VIPS assessment regarding how WikiLeaks obtained the DNC files is the only option left on the table.

How am I so sure? The real DNC hackers (different event from WikiLeaks) say so explicitly. We'll expose the real hackers in context with the crimes. Specific people with specific tools identify them as Fancy Bear-Cozy Bear. Their names and photos of their group leaders are below.

Part 1 of the series located the DNC hackers working in Ukraine from 2014 through late 2016 (groups are still active today) beyond any shadow of a doubt. This was done by the hacking group members' own admissions and mainstream media sources sympathetic to them as well as Ukraine's SBU (akin to CIA) who the hackers worked with from 2014 onward. The FBI and ODNI were shown to be clearly complicit after the fact.

Part 3 will investigate the crimes involving the DNC hackers not listed below showing clearly an international terrorist campaign involving US officials, EU officials, as well as other governments, included acts against their own populations. Initially, I was going to include this here but it deserves its own treatment.

Terrorism is not an accusation to make lightly. Both US and international standards define the threshold clearly. Large security corporations and government officials sworn in to protect people from this collaborated with the terrorists instead.

Real property was damaged. People have died. Reputations ruined. The US government was defrauded. The faith of a nation overturned. Entire countries were made scapegoats to cover the worst kind of corruption. They were put under sanctions for crimes another country committed. It's time to clear the air.

Part 4 will show how the mainstream media "Russia did it" narrative developed. We'll bring it into focus by looking at two specific instances where people should have been able to trust the sources. Instead, organizations built on the reputation of stellar journalists of a day gone by have been taken over by a 1% that built the for-profit privatized Intelligence industry control the opinions of a nation based on their client's needs.

The Ukrainian hacker groups Cyber Alliance, RUH8, and CyberHunta (including Shaltay Boltay) are still an active Ukrainian state Information Operations and hacking consortium. From 2014 on these combined groups committed an international crimes spree that spanned the east and west. Just the Wikipedia listing of Fancy Bear-Cozy Bear crimes is breathtaking.

"Known in the West as Fancy Bear/Cozy Bear, Attacks on prominent journalists in Russia, the United States, Ukraine, Moldova, the Baltics, The German Parliament, threatened U.S. military wives, French TV5 Monde, United Bank for Africa, Bank of America, TD Bank, and UAE Bank, White House and NATO attack, World Anti-Doping Agency, Dutch Safety Board and Bellingcat, Dutch ministries, International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), German and French elections (2016-2017)[Shows groups still active after Shaltay Boltay imprisoned],International Olympic Committee, United States conservative groups, The Ecumenical Patriarchate and other clergy, German Marshall Fund, Aspen Institute Germany, and the German Council on Foreign Relations.

Fancy Bear's targets have included Eastern European governments and militaries, the country of Georgia and the Caucasus, Ukraine, security-related organizations such as NATO, as well as US defense contractors Academi (formerly known as Blackwater), Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon. Fancy Bear has also attacked citizens of the Russian Federation that are political enemies of the Kremlin, including former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and Maria Alekhina of the band p*ssy Riot. SecureWorks, a cybersecurity firm headquartered in the United States, concluded that from March 2015 to May 2016, the "Fancy Bear" target list included not merely the United States Democratic National Committee,"

Some of the groups look counterproductive because they work with Ukraine's hacker IO unit. The hackers accomplished their goal hacking them because it built rage and a sense of victimization in the media. Most importantly, it insulated Intel community superstars from having their relationships with the real hackers inspected too closely.

For other victim groups listed above, these groups worked with the hackers to build foreign policy changes. It was a well designed an acceptable way to develop a self-censoring media that ostracized facts outside of the acceptable narratives that needed to be spun.

If Vladimir Putin was half as sly as mainstream media tries to make him out to be to support this Russia, Russia, Russia narrative, wouldn't it have made more sense to quit and try something that actually worked somewhere in the middle of this mess of a crime spree? Getting caught every time means it's time to reboot and retool the system.

Let's be clear

