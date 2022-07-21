Ukraine in denial of reality



Ukraine War: Lysychansk falls to Russian forces Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from Lysychansk, but where have they gone and what is Russia's next target? Former British ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Sky News) Details DMCA



Map of Ukraine with Russian forces in red controlling most of Donbass and the seacoast from Odessa eastward to Mariupol and north to Kharkov

As we know Russia sent its military into Ukraine in late February of this year.

The war in Ukraine continues with negotiations to end it at a standstill.

As I've written in this space previously, "With its special military operation now in its 5th month in Ukraine Russia is winning the war", OPEDNEWS, July 2, 2022. Here's an update. Russia along with its allies the Donetsk and Lugansk militias now control the south of Ukraine from Odessa, eastward to Kherson the ports of Berdvansk, Mariupol north to Kharkov. Russia controls the skies and says the advanced weaponry sent to Ukraine by the US, Britain and other EU countries are legitimate targets and will only continue the war.

Of late there are three issues of considerable concern to this writer. Two relate to the Ukraine conflict, the other over Taiwan.

The first concern has to do with the Ukrainian leadership bloviating its intention to attack Crimea and the Kerch Bridge directly linking Crimea with Russia and threatening its intention to destroy the Russian Black Sea Fleet stationed in Sevastopol. In early June there was Ukraine Major General Dmitry Marchenko saying "The Kerch Bridge is absolutely our number one target"

Then there's Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Vladimir Gavrilov saying Russia's Black Sea Fleet is "a permanent threat" to Ukraine. "We are receiving anti-ship capabilities and sooner or later we will target the fleet. It is inevitable because we have to guarantee the security of our people."

Gavrilov claimed Ukraine intends to retake all Crimea. "Sooner or later we will have enough resources to target Russia in the Black Sea and Crimea. Crimea is Ukrainian territory, that's why any target there is legitimate to us." Further complicating the matter a top aide to Ukrainian President Zelensky one Alexey Aristovich said, "Ukraine would target the bridge as soon as it obtains the capability to do so".

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).