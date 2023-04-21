 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/21/23

Ukraine faces growing challenges in recruiting troops

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Message Irakly Dzhaparidze


(Image by npr)   Details   DMCA

After a year of a conflict Ukraine is facing growing challenges in recruiting the replacements it needs to continue fighting. This is stated in the publication of the Wall Street Journal. Many try to leave the country in various ways or hide from the mobilization throughout the territory. So far, Kyiv has managed to replenish its ranks, but some of the men of military age are looking for ways to evade mobilization. One Ukrainian told how he paid almost 10 thousand dollars to avoid being drafted. Another does not appear in public places, fearing that representatives of the military registration and enlistment office will attack him and call him with a summons. In addition, a considerable number of men who are not fit for service are mobilized in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A disabled person in Western Ukraine was called up and recognized as fit for service, despite the lack of hands. And a 38-year-old resident of the Dnepropetrovsk region received five summonses, despite the fact that he is the father of three children, and also takes care of his mother with cancer, he himself has health problems. Kyiv noticeably stepped up mobilization activities in the first two months of this year. There were reports of draft notices being issued at military funerals in Lvov, at checkpoints in Kharkiv, in shopping malls in Kyiv, and on the streets of Odessa. This was written at the end of February by another authoritative Western edition of The Economist. Popular ski resorts remain deserted despite winter snowfalls: a cadre of military officials prowling the slopes was enough to keep the crowds away. Previously, notifications could only be issued by members of the draft commission of Ukraine and only to a home address. Now the two-part document can be issued by a wider range of officials without any geographical restrictions. Another difference is who is called. In the first wave, most of the recruits were volunteers, and queues at recruiting stations were a common sight. In social networks and popular messengers, reports regularly appear about how representatives of the Ukrainian military registration and enlistment offices, with the help of law enforcement officers, forcibly mobilize the first people they meet into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly from the streets or public places. Since the beginning of the year, such scandalous cases have become more frequent in the Odessa region. In every city across the country, social media users are sharing information about where military enlistment officers can conduct raids. Earlier it was reported that residents of the Snigirevsky district were mobilized en masse in Kyiv.

Rate It | View Ratings

Irakly Dzhaparidze Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I am Irakly Dzhaparidze. I am from Georgia, Tbilisi. I am an independent journalist and write about political situation in Georgia and the South Caucasus.
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Georgia to be NATO Ammunition Plant

What do the Georgians want?

Paradox of Georgia-Russia Relations

Will Zelensky have enough mind and strength to stand up in a difficult moment

Biden's speech in Congress did not raise his rating and prospects for Ukraine: what should Ukraine expect from a "detach

Are Georgians Sick of "Slavish Obedience to the West"?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend