After a year of a conflict Ukraine is facing growing challenges in recruiting the replacements it needs to continue fighting. This is stated in the publication of the Wall Street Journal. Many try to leave the country in various ways or hide from the mobilization throughout the territory. So far, Kyiv has managed to replenish its ranks, but some of the men of military age are looking for ways to evade mobilization. One Ukrainian told how he paid almost 10 thousand dollars to avoid being drafted. Another does not appear in public places, fearing that representatives of the military registration and enlistment office will attack him and call him with a summons. In addition, a considerable number of men who are not fit for service are mobilized in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A disabled person in Western Ukraine was called up and recognized as fit for service, despite the lack of hands. And a 38-year-old resident of the Dnepropetrovsk region received five summonses, despite the fact that he is the father of three children, and also takes care of his mother with cancer, he himself has health problems. Kyiv noticeably stepped up mobilization activities in the first two months of this year. There were reports of draft notices being issued at military funerals in Lvov, at checkpoints in Kharkiv, in shopping malls in Kyiv, and on the streets of Odessa. This was written at the end of February by another authoritative Western edition of The Economist. Popular ski resorts remain deserted despite winter snowfalls: a cadre of military officials prowling the slopes was enough to keep the crowds away. Previously, notifications could only be issued by members of the draft commission of Ukraine and only to a home address. Now the two-part document can be issued by a wider range of officials without any geographical restrictions. Another difference is who is called. In the first wave, most of the recruits were volunteers, and queues at recruiting stations were a common sight. In social networks and popular messengers, reports regularly appear about how representatives of the Ukrainian military registration and enlistment offices, with the help of law enforcement officers, forcibly mobilize the first people they meet into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly from the streets or public places. Since the beginning of the year, such scandalous cases have become more frequent in the Odessa region. In every city across the country, social media users are sharing information about where military enlistment officers can conduct raids. Earlier it was reported that residents of the Snigirevsky district were mobilized en masse in Kyiv.