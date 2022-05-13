Ukraine: Blue and Yellow in Black and White

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

The war in Ukraine is now in its third month. Months before the conflict, I wrote a column entitled Mr. Stein's Lesson Click Here. In the article, I mentioned the events that have now occurred and those still yet to come and am hardly surprised at the conflict itself. However, I am astounded to the point of virtual paralyzation at how profoundly it has affected me in ways that I would have never imagined.

When the conflict began, it was my intent to do a bit of modest gloating pertinent to my prescience on the matter, temporarily forgetting that the biting wit of the universe is merciless. The universe reminded me that life is not about questions answered but, moreso, questions unanswered. The war in Ukraine has presented me with many stark questions to which the apparent answers are deeply disturbing.

Some years ago, I visited the grocery store with a friend who happened to be a European-American woman. As we strolled up and down the aisles we eventually arrived to the produce department where I noticed a display for "Black Temptation" grapes. In my half of a century on this planet I had never seen, nor heard, such a thing and was significantly stunned by the name. Unaware that I was speaking aloud I stated "I don't believe that (expletive)!". She looked at me and said "what's the matter?" I explained to her why I found the name offensive and she immediately understood; but I had to explain it to her. She responded by saying "do you think about this stuff all of the time?" To that query, I took even greater umbrage and told her "hell yeah I think about it all of the time, how can I not?" I see the world in black and white. It is the only perspective that makes sense, no matter how irrational its reality.

Though I have studied, researched, chronicled and, most significantly, lived with white supremacy my entire life, the Ukrainian situation alters my perspective. It alters both dynamics and paradigm of same in an intensely chilling way; a most unfortunate way that hollows out my long-suffering resistance to accepting certain realities. Within days of the start of the Ukranian conflict I listened to pundit after pundit, and read article after article about how "the world" was "appalled.

Of the 8 billion human inhabitants on planet earth, 1.5 billion of them live in China. China is not appalled, and has refused supporting European (inclusive of the U.S.) sanctions against Russia and refused to condemn Russia. That leaves the other 6.5 billion earthlings. Of the remaining 6.5 billion earthlings, another 1.5 billion of them live in India. India is not appalled, and has refused supporting European (inclusive of the U.S.) sanctions against Russia and refused to condemn Russia. That leaves the other 5 billion earthlings. Of the remaining 5 billion, they are overwhelmingly non-European (non-white) and they are neither appalled nor have they supported European sanctions or condemnation of Russia. This is a matter of fact.

The reality is that Europeans (whether they label themselves American, Australian, British, Canadian, French, Russian or otherwise) are a global minority. They are one of every ten humans on planet earth. Oddly enough, that is about the exact percentage of non-European nations/populations that have supported sanctions or condemned Russia. The only non-European nations that have done so are ones in which the United States and/or Europeans have colonized or implemented remarkable violence upon at some point or another. This is a matter of fact.

The proclamation that "the world" supports Ukraine, that "the world" is appalled is quintessential European arrogance; it is also very telling. What the proclamation says is that "we are the world" and nothing and no one else matters. We own the world, we are the chosen ones. That arrogance is about to cause upheaval on a massive scale. What is most interesting is that Russians are Europeans, they are "white" people. The geographic reality that Russia faces is vastly different than that of the United States. Russia is not bordered by two weak, compliant nations (neither of which has nuclear weapons).

Russia shares borders with 14 sovereign nations including two that are not only non-European, but nuclear armed and there are two other non-white, non-European nations that are nuclear armed within strategic shouting distance. Russia cannot adopt a false sense of imperviousity because it is flanked by two oceans. Russia's geographic reality forces it to have a different perspective of the world; which mandates a different geo-political calculus. Far too few people realize that the United States has gotten away with many of its shenanigans and atrocities due to latitude, longitude and geography (especially those oceans). Little does it have to do with being god blessed, supremacy or "democracy" anymore than it is resultant of some delusional (and offensive) sense of moral nobility.

The Russian flag is red, white and blue.

My experience in the United States is uniquely unique. It is a tale that would fill volumes, with chapters, undoubtedly, yet to be written as the plot both thickens and comes to a close. But, as unique as it appears to be, I suspect that there are commonalities that I share with many other Black People in the United States.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).