OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/13/21

Ukraine: Blue and Yellow in Black and White

(Page 1 of 5 pages)   41 comments
Author 512335
Rohn Kenyatta
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Flag of Ukraine.svg.
Flag of Ukraine.svg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA
 

The war in Ukraine is now in its third month. Months before the conflict, I wrote a column entitled Mr. Stein's Lesson Click Here. In the article, I mentioned the events that have now occurred and those still yet to come and am hardly surprised at the conflict itself. However, I am astounded to the point of virtual paralyzation at how profoundly it has affected me in ways that I would have never imagined.

When the conflict began, it was my intent to do a bit of modest gloating pertinent to my prescience on the matter, temporarily forgetting that the biting wit of the universe is merciless. The universe reminded me that life is not about questions answered but, moreso, questions unanswered. The war in Ukraine has presented me with many stark questions to which the apparent answers are deeply disturbing.

Some years ago, I visited the grocery store with a friend who happened to be a European-American woman. As we strolled up and down the aisles we eventually arrived to the produce department where I noticed a display for "Black Temptation" grapes. In my half of a century on this planet I had never seen, nor heard, such a thing and was significantly stunned by the name. Unaware that I was speaking aloud I stated "I don't believe that (expletive)!". She looked at me and said "what's the matter?" I explained to her why I found the name offensive and she immediately understood; but I had to explain it to her. She responded by saying "do you think about this stuff all of the time?" To that query, I took even greater umbrage and told her "hell yeah I think about it all of the time, how can I not?" I see the world in black and white. It is the only perspective that makes sense, no matter how irrational its reality.

Though I have studied, researched, chronicled and, most significantly, lived with white supremacy my entire life, the Ukrainian situation alters my perspective. It alters both dynamics and paradigm of same in an intensely chilling way; a most unfortunate way that hollows out my long-suffering resistance to accepting certain realities. Within days of the start of the Ukranian conflict I listened to pundit after pundit, and read article after article about how "the world" was "appalled.

Of the 8 billion human inhabitants on planet earth, 1.5 billion of them live in China. China is not appalled, and has refused supporting European (inclusive of the U.S.) sanctions against Russia and refused to condemn Russia. That leaves the other 6.5 billion earthlings. Of the remaining 6.5 billion earthlings, another 1.5 billion of them live in India. India is not appalled, and has refused supporting European (inclusive of the U.S.) sanctions against Russia and refused to condemn Russia. That leaves the other 5 billion earthlings. Of the remaining 5 billion, they are overwhelmingly non-European (non-white) and they are neither appalled nor have they supported European sanctions or condemnation of Russia. This is a matter of fact.

The reality is that Europeans (whether they label themselves American, Australian, British, Canadian, French, Russian or otherwise) are a global minority. They are one of every ten humans on planet earth. Oddly enough, that is about the exact percentage of non-European nations/populations that have supported sanctions or condemned Russia. The only non-European nations that have done so are ones in which the United States and/or Europeans have colonized or implemented remarkable violence upon at some point or another. This is a matter of fact.

The proclamation that "the world" supports Ukraine, that "the world" is appalled is quintessential European arrogance; it is also very telling. What the proclamation says is that "we are the world" and nothing and no one else matters. We own the world, we are the chosen ones. That arrogance is about to cause upheaval on a massive scale. What is most interesting is that Russians are Europeans, they are "white" people. The geographic reality that Russia faces is vastly different than that of the United States. Russia is not bordered by two weak, compliant nations (neither of which has nuclear weapons).

Russia shares borders with 14 sovereign nations including two that are not only non-European, but nuclear armed and there are two other non-white, non-European nations that are nuclear armed within strategic shouting distance. Russia cannot adopt a false sense of imperviousity because it is flanked by two oceans. Russia's geographic reality forces it to have a different perspective of the world; which mandates a different geo-political calculus. Far too few people realize that the United States has gotten away with many of its shenanigans and atrocities due to latitude, longitude and geography (especially those oceans). Little does it have to do with being god blessed, supremacy or "democracy" anymore than it is resultant of some delusional (and offensive) sense of moral nobility.

The Russian flag is red, white and blue.

My experience in the United States is uniquely unique. It is a tale that would fill volumes, with chapters, undoubtedly, yet to be written as the plot both thickens and comes to a close. But, as unique as it appears to be, I suspect that there are commonalities that I share with many other Black People in the United States.

Rohn Kenyatta Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Rohn Kenyatta is a native Californian that has three children and believes that all of the world's problems could be solved if "we were all just good to children". A noted Public Speaker, he is a contributing columnist for Black Agenda
 

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mohammad Ala

Become a Fan
Author 8028
(Member since Oct 1, 2007)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks for your time in preparing this report.

We agree and share the dilemma.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 12:13:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mohammad Ala:   New Content

And quite the dilemma it is, professor. Quite the dilemma it is.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:21:41 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374
(Member since Apr 17, 2012)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is one of those times, where I am in total agreement with you, Rohn. When the establishment virtue signals its concerns for social justice for POC, it means American POC only. For example, when Hillary Clinton posed with a small child in her arms appealing to voter emotion I could only think of the tens of thousands of children bombed while they slept in Libya or were driven from thier homes in Honduras by death squads. After the brutal death of Gadhafi, Black Africans were hunted down throughout Libya. This was a consequence clearly known by the DoS, yet was ignored in preparation for the US NATO bombing orgy to replnish inventory as it's doing now in Ukraine. These racial proclivities of the US and the West are fully on display in Ukraine, as it is basically an internecine conflict centered on the ethnic cleansing frenzy of the puppet government. Caught up in the cleansing besides the Ruissian speaking minority are POC, Roma and Jews.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:10:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Lawrence Ré:   New Content

Add to that the fact that the United States has embargoed any outside information, and the context thereof, and you get what it claims it is against. Nonetheless, the stratagem of white supremacy is, however slowly, coming to a close. Frankly, I find it mesmerizing that it has existed this long. President Putin is a shrewd man and understands the dynamics.

I was born a quarter century after the end of World War I and, since that time, the United States has not "won" a single land war. Not a one. Not Vietnam, not Iraq, not Afghanistan, not Syria. In each of these cases the U.S. has not only lost the kinetic fight it, most importantly, has lost any moral and ideological fight that it has engaged in.

Thank you for the thoughtful comment, Mr. Re'.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:34:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

Oops, that should read a quarter century after the end of World War II.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2:58:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

On the other hand the beneficiaries of these lost conflicts are the MIC and their inside trading congressional representatives, et.al.

Recently the Ukrainian state bank moved its operations to the EU. I imagine that the City of London will deploy their cadre of protection racketeers to pump up some off shore accounts.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 5:49:17 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Are slaves considered Melanic peoples?

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1:46:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Zwiebel:   New Content

Melanic originates from the word "melanin" which is a dark brown to black pigment occurring in the hair, skin, and iris of the eye in people and animals. It is responsible for tanning of skin exposed to sunlight.

Related terms are melatonin and the name "Melania", which always fascinated me that an arch-apartheidist and racist like Agent Orange (Donald Trump) would be married to a woman whose name means black/brown.

Go figure.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2:16:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

Sorry, bad joke that didn't translate well because auto-spell corrected Slavs to slaves. And perhaps the idea that the Western Europeans were treating slavs much like "melanic peoples" could have been misinterpreted. However, I do note that the Russians are gaining a lot of support (or at least not being sanctioned) throughout most of the world as you stated in your article.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 7:52:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
hodgicus satiricus

Become a Fan
Author 523122
(Member since Jan 18, 2022)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Nothing the US corporate state is doing in Ukraine, or has been doing in Ukraine since 2004, is a surprise to anyone paying marginal attention, but I am shocked at the implicit racism in the response of the white population here, especially those pretending to liberalism. A nation that has been splattering helpless brown and black folk in every corner of the world for decades is suddenly horrified by the destruction and gore of war, because why? Someone else's government is dropping the shells for a change? No, that's a relief. Why the horror? Oh wait, of course: these corpses are white.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 4:08:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (5+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to hodgicus satiricus:   New Content

As soon as I read this, I broke out into uncontrollable laughter and it disturbs me because this is no laughing matter.

Not at all.

Not at all.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 5:20:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
hodgicus satiricus

Become a Fan
Author 523122
(Member since Jan 18, 2022)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I am old enough to remember segregation. I am southern, I am male, I am white; hell, I'm even straight. To me that means knowing I've got blind spots I'll never fill in. To me that means working hard to be better than my raising, to see and to hear the hurt and the anger of my brothers and to be as harmless as I can learn to be. Trust me, rednecks I get. He is as irrational and as fearful as ignorance can make him, but the redneck is easy to understand. It's the rest of the white crowd that leaves me mouth-breathing with stupefied disbelief. Last week they were ready to round up the unvaccinated and put them in camps. This week they're rooting for seig-heilers with actual swastikas on their uniforms. As a class, elite liberal mouthpieces are A-Okay with corporations and corporate-owned government being given the tyrant's wet dream: veto over the information we are allowed to consume. You see it, you hear it, you even realize they're just scared heifers bawling and pushing toward the middle of the herd- but these are folks who pride themselves on the principles of open-mindedness and evidence-based thinking, these are the self-styled Keepers of the Light. You know there is no way they can possibly believe what they're gritting their teeth to make believe, and yet year in and year out they chant the CIA singalong in unison with the corporate press. Autopilot Democrats. Nixon would not have publicly associated with a bloodthirsty right wing nut job like Hillary, much less a blatant racist like good old Joe was, back when he was still good ol' Joe. Try saying as much to the Thom Hartmanns, the Rob Reichs, and the Rob Kalls, if you like to watch a man's pupils twitch. It's frightening. You know what else is frightening, as long as I'm on a rant, here? "What Goes Around, Comes Around" is now officially frightening AF, my friends. If there's more geography than you can walk between you and some of your loved ones, it is time to think about what you're going to wish you had said to them last.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 4:18:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to hodgicus satiricus:   New Content

Rarely am I left speechless; and so I am.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 5:21:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thank you for another stunning Tour de Force, that is dense packed prose with bomblets of disinfecting truth. Some people and things don't want to come clean or be cleaned.

As you write in, Hyphens and Three Worlds: The Linguistics of White Supremacy (Part II). "If the "awakening" is genuine the newly awakened had better understand that the dismantling of white supremacy is a monstrously heavy lift. It will be neither easy, convenient nor comfortable and will require a level of courage that heretofore has been lacking by all concerned."

The fool that I am is therefore astonished by the wedding of the US and collective west political class managers' Putin hating to the Ukrainian state's nazi infestation and Azov movement. It is like a deranged viral psychosis that is no longer in remission, and has wakened to create an almost unseen level of malignant malevolence. The wrong thing is awakening.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 5:33:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

As my referenced wounded WWII Grandfather used to say: "ain't no right way to do the wrong thing".

As far as the "Tour de Force" that is Y-O-U, Brother Williams.

Your steadfast honesty and support is beyond my capacity to verbalize.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 5:56:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (5+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
John Zwiebel

Become a Fan
Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

The wrong thing is awakening.

Perhaps it isn't "awakening" so much as it is the creation of Frankenstein's Monster.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 7:59:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
LeZ SeZ

Become a Fan
Author 504268
(Member since Dec 17, 2015)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

"There are "white people" that have been, and are, a part of my life. Some of whom, I fancy, will never interact with me again as I obliterate the Overton Window by writing this article".

Good You don't need them.

The most important social lesson is to know who to exclude.

And when it comes to Foreign Policy and foreign wars, most remain thoroughly propagandized.

As for the United States being invaded and thus fighting for it, it won't be. Any major attack would be from nuclear equipped standoff weapons. Regions reduced to ashtrays. There will be no foreign invaders to shoot at.

LeZ Down South . . .



Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 7:19:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to LeZ SeZ:   New Content

"The most important social lesson is to know who to exclude".

I have never heard that before. I am a man that has learned to respect my own ignorance, and I adore it when my readers remind me of it.

Submitted on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 7:37:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Allan Wayne

Become a Fan
Author 21546
(Member since Sep 9, 2008)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

History has shown that people of a certain race, culture, or color are more comfortable with their "own kind". Although unfortunate, this seems to be encoded in early DNA, that reinforces early encounters, when people were afraid of people who looked different from them, because they might eat them. I thought this unsavory situation might have been solved by McDonalds. Apparently not. I'm not even sure a Whopper might work.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:53:39 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Allan Wayne:   New Content

Are you truly a childish knucklehead?

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:42:52 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

mornin' in Boston, whereever, shad, sometimes its OK not to question self-evidence.

back in the 40's when USN I met a lovely young lady at Scollay Sq who was learning chorus

dancing (archaic now, yes?) who came from outer Boston; where you hiding/

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 7:13:25 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 54 articles, 313 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

"Sometimes its OK not to question self-evidence".

Sublime.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:39:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 49 quicklinks, 4859 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

Sometimes I have to test the waters of my disbelief.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:27:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 54 articles, 313 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Brother Williams, you are a brilliant thinker. As I have mentioned to you before, think about a United States where the majority of Black Men in the United States were prototypes of you and I. A much different landscape there would be, mate. Which is why it must never happen.

I humbly suggest to you that you waste not your valuable intellect, time and energy on madmen and idiots. It is beneath you, and are they.

First do no harm, brother. First do no harm. Keep your eye on the proverbial ball.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:41:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 49 quicklinks, 4859 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

Very wise advice that I shall attempt to heed.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 5:26:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
Allan Wayne

Become a Fan
Author 21546
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 9, 2008), 8 fans, 93 articles, 18 quicklinks, 1708 comments, 106 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Yes. Always have been.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1:23:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 49 quicklinks, 4859 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Allan Wayne:   New Content

Forgive me for the name calling. I was angered by your flippant critique to the article. In my opinion you have commented in such a manner before. Although you have been here for nearly fifteen years, perhaps I should not expect from you more reasoned comments to what I would consider critical subjects.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:41:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Allan Wayne

Become a Fan
Author 21546
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 9, 2008), 8 fans, 93 articles, 18 quicklinks, 1708 comments, 106 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

Thank you, Shad. I have always considered you a gentleman. Although when you say flippant, you must be referring to my McDonald's reference (flipping burgers). There I go again. Yes, that is probably low brow humor, but I was also pondering our dark anthropological beginnings. Practically yesterday, we entered the modern era. Some revert back out of fear or stupidity. Some preach doom and gloom. Others, hope and love.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8:59:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
David Wieland

Become a Fan
Author 512811
(Member since Jan 1, 2019), 2 fans, 972 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Allan Wayne:   New Content

Ah, Allan, you certainly have a special way to combine a dose of reality with humour. There's so little humour that finds its way into the typical sour comments here that yours is notable.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 12:10:43 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 49 quicklinks, 4859 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to David Wieland:   New Content

Perhaps you can share an article here on OEN that demonstrates your affinity for humor amidst the milieu of "sour" comments?
Are you a mental lurker, content to be a sub rosa sniper? Write to us about what is on your mind. What do you believe? F*ck the busllshit "I love Humor" snipe and instead give the community something real. You do know what real means?

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 4:33:19 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 54 articles, 313 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

"Subrosa sniper".

Thank you for causing me to spit liquid all over my keyboard, Mr. Williams.

Now that's humor. Oh lawdy!

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 9:34:24 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 27 fans, 71 articles, 49 quicklinks, 4859 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

Sorry about...it sort of slipped out. A redundant caricacture of the ridiculous.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 5:01:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndentIndentIndent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 54 articles, 313 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to shad williams:   New Content

"it sort of slipped out".

Sure it did, Brother Williams...sure it did.

And I was once King of Prussia.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 8:18:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Allan Wayne

Become a Fan
Author 21546
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 9, 2008), 8 fans, 93 articles, 18 quicklinks, 1708 comments, 106 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Look: Blacks and Whites can agree:

tu.be/jWqHBv9IXI4

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 3:38:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
TooOld4This

Become a Fan
Author 513840
(Member since Jul 12, 2019), 1 fan, 38 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thank you for posting this! It's not often we're able to see the truth on the internet. Corporate Thought Police, Thought Crimes are removed from view and now with Biden's Ministry of Truth headed by the largest purveyor of misinformation, it'll be a lot worst. Our Corporate Newspeak, Two Minute Hate is all we have to divide us. People cheering on that US support of Nazis is sickening & horrifying.

When the Telescreen told us an inexpensive prescription my doctor prescribed was horse meds, seem unbelievable, very alarming and terrifying at the same time. This really opened my eyes to the rabbit hole this country has gone down.

We're always told to vote more Dems in office then things will change! This isn't the change we hoped for! It seems when the Dems control the White House, Senate & Congress we get the worst of the worst. Welfare Reform, NAFTA, Trillions to fund G.I. Joe Police(new trucks w/Homeless Support stickers),Citizen United (no laws to reverse this ruling), just as Roe v Wade (not made into law) and more bombing of brown people in foreign countries than with the Repubs.

We need more people like you in office!

Sorry, I can no longer hear your insightful calls into Thom Hartmann's Show, it seems he is part of the "Manufactured Consent" that I can no longer tolerate.

Remember:

War is Peace

Freedom is Slavery

Ignorance is Strength

Hopefully, one day I'll hear your voice while shopping at TJ's, would love to met you in person.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:41:47 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 54 articles, 313 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to TooOld4This:   New Content

What a poignant and brutally honest comment. However, Mr. Hartmann is one of my mentors and, in fact, is the reason that I started writing in a serious manner outside of my professional discipline. He is vehemently partisan, but he is one of the greatest thinkers I have ever known and I will never, ever speak ill of him without extraordinary reason. If he allows his partisanism, or whatever else to corrupt his thinking, that is his cross to bear; as it is for all of us.

Having said that (and I have said this to him) as a Black Man in the United States, I absolutely refuse to label myself, in any way, shape or form. I am not "christian" anymore than I am "republican" or "democrat". I am not "liberal" and I am not "conservative" (at least not in the sense that either term is weaponized). I have never understood how any Black Person in the United States that understands their history here could adhere to any labelization; which is another form of mental slavery. Once a person applies a label, they are imprisoned by the dogma of that label. Once that occurs, one is thinking from emotion as opposed to logic...a slippery slope for the Black Man, and one he can ill-afford to slide down.

The aforementioned having been addressed, and with respect to your comment, I really hope that you will listen to my upcoming podcast "LookingNwords" which I hope to launch in the next two weeks. I have been in production for a while, but it is much more of an endeavor that I anticipated.

Submitted on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 5:02:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndent
hodgicus satiricus

Become a Fan
Author 523122
(Member since Jan 18, 2022), 37 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Rohn Kenyatta:   New Content

Thank you for visiting these comments and responding with so much kindness and such thorough consideration.

In regard to your comments about Thom Hartmann, an individual cannot be a vehement partisan and a good writer. Although a partisan may exploit a talent for wordplay that delights and entertains us, a deliberately self-limited point of view cannot author useful depictions of a complex political and social landscape.

A geranium does not bear fruit; it is just for show. An axe cannot join two pieces of wood together; its purpose is to divide them. No more may a partisan mind produce intellectually honest analysis. Intellectual honesty is a never ending lifetime war with the mind's tendency to reduce a complex world to a set of pat answers. To label oneself, as you say so well, is to surrender this fight and become another's dog.

Mr. Hartmann took a long, hard look at the nice big kennel and the shiny food dish, and held himself still for the collar and the chain. I believe you'll be moving on, Mr. Kenyatta.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 9:10:55 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
IndentIndentIndent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 54 articles, 313 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to hodgicus satiricus:   New Content

Perhaps, like so many other things in this society, partisanism is white privilege. Which, by definition, would exclude myself.

I thank you for your thoughts, consideration and feedback. It is obvious to me that you are both an accomplished writer and thinker. I hope to read, and hear, more of your thoughts and intellect in the future.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 9:25:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Jim Scancella

Become a Fan
Author 514224
(Member since Sep 17, 2019), 2 fans, 14 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Mr. Kenyatta, You have once again raised the bar (to an unreachable height for us mere mortals) with your prose, insight, and intellect. I have said this before (please excuse me) but you never cease to amaze and impress. I have learned so much from your writings, I truly thank you for what you do. I look forward to your book? (A book?) But till then I will wait for your podcast-please let us know when you go to air. A humble follower, A Hui Hou, Jim

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1:32:59 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (4+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 54 articles, 313 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Jim Scancella:   New Content

Mr, Scancella, you have been with me since my writing career began. I still dream of us getting a chance to meet and having a libation on the beaches of paradise.

There is a book in progress that should be released sometime in 2023 (should I live that long). It has been, literally, 20 years in the making. Publishers are chomping at the bit for it, but it is a painful and arduous endeavor. For obvious reasons, I can not say much more about it, but I will tell you that it is entitled "Ex-Parte: America's Dirty Little Secret" and deals with just that. Perhaps we can discuss in a more secure venue at another time.

You are, indeed, one of "those exceptional persons that I reference"

Great to hear from you.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 2:16:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Rohn Kenyatta

Become a Fan
Author 512335
(Member since Nov 1, 2018), 21 fans, 54 articles, 313 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I want to thank all of you for engaging in this discussion. I am in the midst of several challenges and this piece took a lot out of me. Your engagement has made me feel relevant and let me know I am responsible to you all. That includes snipers, trolls, madmen, idiots and critics. And, though I am not one for schmaltz, each of you should know that you have the power to affect the lives of others whether you know it or not. You have proven that.

Submitted on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 8:14:44 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 