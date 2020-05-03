Uganda's Museveni Clarifies 5 Thermonuclear Powers Impede Reform and Improvements

When I attempted some years back to create a new United Nations Secretary General for Nutrition,and Consumer Protection, the most enthusiastic African supporter was Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda. I sent to him Neurosurgeon Russell Blaylock's brilliant video, The Truth About Aspartame, which revealed the horrifying Truth about that additive and how it is metabolized as formaldehyde.

He agreed that aspartame products should be prevented from entering his nation, much like Pakistan has completely stopped the import of monosodium glutamate, manufactured by Ajinomoto, the world's largest manufacturer of both compounds.

The manufacturers thereof should be sued to recover the damages, in every jurisdiction much like the United States Attorneys General sued the tobacco companies to reimburse the states for the costs of treatment for pulmonary illnesses like emphysema and lung cancer.

President Museveni agreed that Uganda would cosponsor the resolution in that General Assembly, but the letter informing me arrived after that General Assembly was over. After the USA disposed of the Resolution as too critical of American junk food and additives corporations,

However, sometimes, good ideas have a way of showing up again later in life after people learn to recognize the efficacy and the need to implement those good ideas.

One of the best examples of that is Ignaz Semelweiss who during the Hapsburg Austrian Hungarian Empire pointed out that the reason so many babies were dying in Vienna's hospital was that physicians were going straight from doing autopsies to maternity delivery rooms without washing their hands. He was ridiculed by other physicians and died very ignominiously (from the Greek, ignomine,or without name). Later, the National University for Medicine in Hungary was named after him.

This pandemic may do more to stop those manufacturers as people become far more aware and conscious of their health. One good friend of mine, now passed away, Dr. Sripati Chandrasekhar, former Health Minister in India,trained as an Economist and Demographer,completely stopped the imports of Coca Cola and other soft drinks, not by imperial edict nor an act of the Indian Parliament, but rather just by his own signature.

The truth about which nations were involved in causing this pandemic could be determined through the Board of Inquiry. This Board of Inquiry would be like no prior Secretary General's Board of Inquiry.

The last one in August 2019 was objected to by Russia but was ultimately approved.

This was their objection in full, 1 August:

Unofficial translation

On 1 August, the Secretary-General of the United Nations announced the establishment of an "internal United Nations Headquarters Board of Inquiry to investigate a series of incidents that have occurred in northwest Syria since the signing of the Memorandum on Stabilization of the Situation in the Idlib De-escalation Area between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey on 17 September 2018". We are well aware that this provocative idea was actively promoted by the countries who are hostile to the legitimate authorities of Syria and to our efforts to eradicate terrorist threat in this country and ensure its territorial integrity and sovereignty. We have repeatedly stressed that the Syrian military, supported by the Russian Air-Space Forces, carry out solely retaliatory and limited action to eradicate terrorists and destroy their facilities. There is no doubt that attempts to cast a shadow over these efforts, discredit Damascus will be used to create new obstacles to the political settlement. We have noted that A. Guterres backed his decision by a reference to Article 97 of the UN Charter that reads: "The Secretariat shall comprise a Secretary-General and such staff as the Organization may require. The Secretary-General shall be appointed by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council. He shall be the chief administrative officer of the Organization." It is absolutely not clear in what way this language may give authority to establish a "board of inquiry".

