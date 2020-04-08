UVC Light May Fight Covid-19 on Hard Surfaces

I first encountered Dan Wolf in October when I started to learn about his election integrity efforts with Democracy Counts, a tech nonprofit he formed to share "same-day" election apps with volunteer election auditors in 2020.

Along the way, I learned that Wolf is a Harvard-trained attorney who served as a board member on the Fulbright Academy of Science and Technology for three years.

While he is not a medical expert, Wolf knows how to conduct research. The following email interview explores information he found that may help us deal with an aspect of the Coronavirus pandemic.

You have been researching the use of UV light to fight Covid-19. You are not a medical professional, but you have experience conducting research. What have you learned?

They are legitimate- UV light has been used for decades to sterilize hospital rooms, water, ventilation ducts, etc., and Chinese governments are now using it to bathe mass transit vehicles. click here

The BBC article you reference notes there are different types of UV light. Which form of UV light can safely help rid hard surfaces, not skin, of some forms of Coronavirus?

The BBC report says that "There is also a third type: UVC. This relatively obscure part of the spectrum consists of a shorter, more energetic wavelength of light. It is particularly good at destroying genetic material whether in humans or viral particles. Luckily, most of us are unlikely to have ever encountered any. That's because it's filtered out by ozone in the atmosphere long before it reaches our fragile skin.

"Or that was the case, at least, until scientists discovered that they could harness UVC to kill microorganisms. Since the finding in 1878, artificially produced UVC has become a staple method of sterilisation one used in hospitals, airplanes, offices, and factories every day. Crucially, it's also fundamental to the process of sanitising drinking water; some parasites are resistant.

"Though there hasn't been any research looking at how UVC affects Covid-19 specifically, studies have shown that it can be used against other coronaviruses, such as Sars. The radiation warps the structure of their genetic material and prevents the viral particles from making more copies of themselves.

"As a result, a concentrated form of UVC is now on the front line in the fight against Covid-19. In China, whole buses are being lit up by the ghostly blue light each night, while squat, UVC-emitting robots have been cleaning floors in hospitals. Banks have even been using the light to disinfect their money."

So, UVC light may help us cleanse Covid-19 from some surfaces?

UVC is well understood to be effective on hard surfaces; its effectiveness on fabric is unproven.

