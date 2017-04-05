The USDA inspects puppy mills, traveling animal acts, animal-testing labs, etc. for violations of the Animal Welfare Act. It's a public agency doing inspections for the good of the public. So, obviously these animal welfare-inspection reports should be public. Under the Trump administration, new inspection reports will no longer be posted on the USDA's website.

Brian Klippenstein, executive director of Protect the Harvest, is leading Trump's transition team at the USDA. According to Protect the Harvest's website, its purpose is to inform "America's consumers, businesses and decision-makers about the threats posed by animal rights groups and anti-farming extremists." It's very suspicious that the USDA decided to be less transparent on animal cruelty-inspection reports under the Trump administration when Klippenstein was put in charge.

Brian Klippenstein should not be managing the transition team for the USDA with his major conflict of interest. The USDA inspection reports must be made public again on the USDA's website.

The USDA can be contacted at agsec@usda.gov.