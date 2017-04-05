Refresh  

USDA Stands Up for Animal Abusers

The USDA inspects puppy mills, traveling animal acts, animal-testing labs, etc. for violations of the Animal Welfare Act. It's a public agency doing inspections for the good of the public. So, obviously these animal welfare-inspection reports should be public. Under the Trump administration, new inspection reports will no longer be posted on the USDA's website.

Brian Klippenstein, executive director of Protect the Harvest, is leading Trump's transition team at the USDA. According to Protect the Harvest's website, its purpose is to inform "America's consumers, businesses and decision-makers about the threats posed by animal rights groups and anti-farming extremists." It's very suspicious that the USDA decided to be less transparent on animal cruelty-inspection reports under the Trump administration when Klippenstein was put in charge.

Brian Klippenstein should not be managing the transition team for the USDA with his major conflict of interest. The USDA inspection reports must be made public again on the USDA's website.

The USDA can be contacted at agsec@usda.gov.

 

William holds a BBA from Western Michigan University and a Master of Environmental Law and Policy from Vermont Law School.
 

Suzana Megles

Thank you William. How shameful the USDA doesn't have the interests of animals who need protections from greedy, exploitive corporations as well as individuals. Yes, I will use their e-mail address and try to be civil re their lack of compassion and concern for animals. They sorely need new blood.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2017 at 6:46:00 PM

