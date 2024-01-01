 
 
Most Popular Choices
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/1/24

USA Boxing to allow "men who transition to female to fight against biological women"

Upset Secured | Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida Fight Highlights December 9, 2023 -- Fight highlights of Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida from San Francisco, California. @AutoZone Subscribe to ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: DAZN Boxing)   Details   DMCA

Photo of Emilie Bridges VS Miyo Yoshida December 9, 2023 in San Francisco, California

Here we go again. In case you missed it, USA Boxing will now allow "men who transition to female to fight against biological women under certain conditions, the organization stated in its 2024 rulebook" [1]

British boxer Carl Froch put it this way, "It's a man, basically beating up a woman".

One former women's world boxing champion Ebanie Bridges said it's "wrong on so many levels". She added, "It's bad enough having trans women breaking records in other sports like track and field, swimming, power lifting, but it's a bit different to them breaking our sculls in combat sports where the aim is to HURT YOU".

"Cutting your bits off and adding boobs won't take back the masculine maturity your body has gone through before you decided you are now a woman".

"Under the new rules, men over the age of 18 will be able to compete against women provided that they complete gender reassignment surgery, and submit to quarterly hormone testing for four years".

"The purpose of this policy is to provide fairness and safety for all boxers".

Is that some kind of joke? "Fairness and safety for all boxers". Please.

It's a biological fact. When males reach puberty they are bigger, stronger, quicker, faster than biological females.

Transgender people who now describe themselves as female remain bigger, stronger, quicker, faster than biological females regardless of sex change surgery and hormones to satisfy these "politically correct" rulings by various sports organizations that now allow biologically born males to compete against biologically born females.

It occurred in Ivy League university competitive athletics in 2022 when a swimmer who the year before competed as a man on the University of Pennsylvania men's swimming team was allowed to compete as a woman on the universities women's swimming team the following year. In March of that year that transgender woman won the women's 500 yard freestyle at the NCAA championships.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Tell A Friend