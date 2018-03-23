Power of Story Send a Tweet        
US versus them - small "t"

Us versus them

Friend of The State
Ok so this will seem a bit paranoid to most non conspiracy theorists: The ruling elites want to reduce human population. I could have written, reduce population growth, but I would have been repeating myself - in homage to the great Samuel Clemens' who it is written to have said, "Suppose you were an idiot, and suppose you were a member of Congress; but I repeat myself."

Why do they want to reduce human population? Is it because they can? Well, perhaps. I believe that they certainly have such a program underway"and the perps are never going to be sitting in the dock at The Hague. Why not? Puhleese! Hmmm. That sounds a little bit like poleese, poleece, police"yeah, that's it. Haven't you been reading OEN? Just a little bit? Well no, actually. Not lately. There are some great commenters and writers on OEN, absolutely the best. So let's move along.

I was hoping to catchup on how the Russians "authority" was faring under the "RUSSIANS DID IT" meme in the west, no capitalization for the w, 5-i's "bastids, when I read that FM Sergey Lavrov joked with the Japanese FM, 'We didn't meddle in your election, only in the weather', https://www.rt.com/news/421972-lavrov-russia-japan-meddling/ .

I digress. Somehow I drifted from Lionel who as a guest on RT (They did it) Surveillance state: Unfolding Facebook data scandal (DEBATE), https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_ujTVH2IwM repeatedly placed a tome of education on the dais for anyone who wanted to walk up to the podium and have a listen, to, wait for it".. wait for it"" Farmed Norwegian Salmon World's Most Toxic Food" -- YouTube,

Sad salmon - Sad planet
Dear Jesus"where the F is he when we need the 3rd day rising from the dead critter to kick some unholy unmitigated ass? I think Mark Twain rising from the dead might have been more helpful to the planet but as a non sequitur most of us idiots know by now" yep, that's right the Russians did it. They are going to keep on doing it apparently until we kick the ass of the perps pushing for chaos. They didn't do it. Get over it already,

OK, So back to the point. I was just hoping to drift away into restful sleep, watching YouTube when it selected, "Farmed Norwegian Salmon World's Most Toxic Food",

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYYf8cLUV5E, 54 minutes+. The Norwegians? Noooo!! Not the Norwegians. Oh Ok" we are looking at the bastid Norwegian Fishing Industrials. Like most Industrials all over the planet, they be BASTIDS, and worse.

"Well I know the INDUSTRIALS are a bunch of tools and could have passed on a recapitulation, especially, since I was tired with an early day tomorrow, but I listened and drifted a bit on the Alphabet Googler YouTube surveillance networks, and after a fair amount of drifting in and out of sleep, I received the missive,
"Salmon Confidential, Documentary About Salmon", https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTCQ2IA_Zss , 69 minutes+

If after watching this, you do not recognize that the people of this world no longer have governments responsible to them, then the sperm that helped to bring you into this reality should be proof to you that Jesus is not coming back to help the little people with diddley squat. Have fun.

 

Now that I am in Massachusetts, I am discovering that there are still no left wing radical extremists to be found. Where is Eugene Debs when we need him?

shad williams

See that hand of the state in your face? Will our Russian comrades stand with us or go over to the side of the Deep state and western elites?; the Macrons, Merkels and and the Mays Vampire clan? Will there be onomatopoeia or the nuclear holocaust of alliteration? Or will the Russians stop allowing their planes to be shot down by apparent amateurs according to their latest report on weapons superiority?

Is this entirely too buch mullshit?

Submitted on Friday, Mar 23, 2018 at 2:00:55 PM

