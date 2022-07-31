 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/31/22

US "playing with fire" if Speaker Pelosi travels to Taiwan

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
China warns Nancy Pelosi not to visit Taiwan in phone call with Biden | ABC News Taiwan tensions have dominated a phone call between United States President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: ABC News (Australia))   Details   DMCA

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi juxtaposed with Chines President Xi after saying President Biden US "playing with fire" if she travels to Taiwan.

On Friday the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi left Washington on a trip to the Far East to include official visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. A possible visit to Taiwan wasn't on her planned itinerary.

However, let's not take her possible trip to the island lightly.

Beijing sees it as a provocation against their sovereignty over Taiwan. Something the US "officially" acknowledges yet acts with ambiguity sending high tech weaponry to the island contradicting US recognition of Taiwan as a part of the PRC.

Though Newt Gingrich as Speaker of the House visited Taiwan in the 1990's he was a Republican not of the same party of Democratic President Bill Clinton. Pelosi is of the same party as President Joe Biden and 3rd in line behind only Vice President Kamala Harris. China is so adamant against Pelosi visiting Taiwan, Chinese President Xi told Biden the US "was playing with fire".

So why challenge China in this way?

China after all is a nuclear weapons super-power and challenging it in its own backyard?

Even during the Cold War between the US and the USSR, except for the 1962 Cuban missile crisis each side recognized the need not to threaten the other side and do everything possible to avoid a confrontation. Why? MAD, mutually assured destruction was accepted as the prevailing rule with each side recognizing a nuclear war was unwinnable.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Dave Lefcourt

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Lance Ciepiela

Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 244 quicklinks, 6245 comments, 215 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Lance Ciepiela

  New Content

#PlayingWithFire - Xi Jin had modified the Constitution of China calling for a two-term limit on their president.

"My orders are as follows: the Army must on all levels train more soldiers and prepare for war" - Xi Jin @ 51:06 minutes.

Xi Jin had deleted this restrictive provision in the Chinese Constitution thereby making himself the President of China for life. His purpose - China 'taking the center stage'' in the 21st Century.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 31, 2022 at 4:26:46 PM

