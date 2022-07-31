

China warns Nancy Pelosi not to visit Taiwan in phone call with Biden | ABC News Taiwan tensions have dominated a phone call between United States President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi juxtaposed with Chines President Xi after saying President Biden US "playing with fire" if she travels to Taiwan.

On Friday the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi left Washington on a trip to the Far East to include official visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. A possible visit to Taiwan wasn't on her planned itinerary.

However, let's not take her possible trip to the island lightly.

Beijing sees it as a provocation against their sovereignty over Taiwan. Something the US "officially" acknowledges yet acts with ambiguity sending high tech weaponry to the island contradicting US recognition of Taiwan as a part of the PRC.

Though Newt Gingrich as Speaker of the House visited Taiwan in the 1990's he was a Republican not of the same party of Democratic President Bill Clinton. Pelosi is of the same party as President Joe Biden and 3rd in line behind only Vice President Kamala Harris. China is so adamant against Pelosi visiting Taiwan, Chinese President Xi told Biden the US "was playing with fire".

So why challenge China in this way?

China after all is a nuclear weapons super-power and challenging it in its own backyard?

Even during the Cold War between the US and the USSR, except for the 1962 Cuban missile crisis each side recognized the need not to threaten the other side and do everything possible to avoid a confrontation. Why? MAD, mutually assured destruction was accepted as the prevailing rule with each side recognizing a nuclear war was unwinnable.

