US military having difficulty meeting recruiting goals now about to allow obese people previously ineligible to enlist



U.S. Military Struggling With Recruitment The Navy barely made its recruiting goal this year, bringing in 33442 sailors, which is 42 more than the target. To expand their ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Scripps News) Details DMCA



US military struggling to meet recruiting goals about to lower standards by allowing obese people previously ineligible to enlist.

Apparently the US military is having difficulty meeting its recruiting goals so it's easing those struggles by allowing obese people previously ineligible to enlist.

Yet here was US Air Force Recruiting spokeswoman Leslie Brown stating, "I can't stress enough, we are not lowering our standards".

I have to admit that statement caused a double take. Is she serious?

How is it possible an official US military recruiting spokeswoman goes on record by completely contradicting the new recruiting standards by saying we're not lowering our standards.

I know dissembling, contradictory comments by US officials over its policies and actions is par for the course nowadays.

Think about it. We invade and occupy Iraq beginning in March 2003 being told Saddam Hussein has WMD, is aligned with Osama bin Laden's Al Qaeda that allegedly brought down the World Trade Center building on 9/11.

But the facts were these: Saddam had no WMD as former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter stated unequivocally in multiple interviews well before "Dubya" invaded . All of Saddam's WMD was destroyed in the 1990's by Ritter's team of inspectors. Saddam and bin Laden were mortal enemies hardly in league with each other and there's never been a shred of evidence Saddam was connected to the events of 9/11.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).