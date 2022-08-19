US gives Ukraine go ahead to attack Crimea



Zelenskyy: 'Crimea Is Ukrainian And We Will Never Give It Up' In a strongly worded video address, the Ukrainian president insisted that Russia's war .began with Crimea and must end with ...

Ukraine President Zelensky addressing upcoming attacks in Crimea.

Apparently the US has given Ukraine the go ahead to attack Crimea and the Kerch Bridge which connects the peninsula with the Russian mainland.

Ukraine considers Crimea as part of Ukraine never recognizing the peninsula becoming part of the Russian Federation. However after the coup in Kiev in February 2014 the Crimean people didn't accept the post coup regime in Kiev and voted in a referendum to join Russia.

Now the US has told Ukraine not to strike targets in Russian territory fearing this could be seen as an escalation of the war. However the US has also not accepted Crimea becoming part of Russia. It also accepts the peninsula as part of Ukraine and thus fair game to be attacked.

Though the US has supplied Ukraine with $billions of weaponry it's not engaged directly militarily, Though there's speculation US military advisers(CIA ?) are in the country choose targets to be hit and operate complex military equipment. It's primarily fighting a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

The sense here the US has no intention of wanting an end to the war anytime soon preferring Russia get stuck in a Vietnam war type quagmire and bleed it militarily.

Only that's not happening. The US placed a multitude of sanctions against Russia hoping to destroy its economy and get the Russian people to rise up and topple Russian President Vladimir Putin.

