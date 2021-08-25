 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 8/25/21

US foreign policy on Syria dictated by unverified viral videos

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 501624
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

On August 21, 2013 a video was uploaded in Syria by opposition activists. The video was not verified, but was shown almost continuously around the world on every media imaginable. To understand the August 2013 video, and alleged chemical attack in Ghouta near Damascus, one must first understand that a long awaited team of UN inspectors had just arrived in Damascus. The Syrian government had requested their expertise in evaluating a chemical attack in Khan Al Assal, near Aleppo, on March 19, 2013.

Khan Al Assal had been a small agricultural town west of Aleppo, and the residents had resisted previous attacks on the town by the US supported Free Syrian Army (FSA). Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers had been stationed in the town to ward off future attacks. The town was hit by missiles fired by the FSA which included chemical agents. From the outset of the attack, the Syrian government had requested the UN to come and investigate the use of chemicals by the FSA.

The UN failed to respond, citing safety concerns for their investigators. However, in August 2013 the team finally arrived in Damascus, and were at their hotel there when the video began to go 'viral'. Carla Del Ponte, a former Chief Prosecutor of two United Nations international criminal law tribunals, announced in May 2013 that evidence emerged which pointed to the 'rebels' (FSA) using chemical weapons. The UNHRC commission found the sarin used in the Khan al-Asal attack bore "the same unique hallmarks" as the sarin used in the Ghouta attack. President Obama had given a speech in which he threatened a US military response if chemical weapons were found to have been used in Syria.

He called chemical use a "red line" not to be crossed. This speech was directed at the Syrian government, but the FSA leadership was listening. This was their chance to overthrow the Syrian government, and have the US carry out the attack and invasion. On April 4, 2017 an alleged chemical attack was reported at Khan Shaykhun, in the Idlib province, southwest of Khan Al Assal. Again, a video went 'viral' on global media, without verification of the source. On the morning of 7 April 2017, 72 hours after the attack, the United States launched 59 cruise missiles on a Syrian airfield.

President Trump had said his daughter was shocked by the video she saw on the news, and this prompted him to act militarily. US foreign policy continues to depend on accusations of chemical attacks in Syria being carried out only by the Syrian government. James Mattis, US Defense Secretary, stated in February 2018, that the US government has no evidence that the Syrian government had used the chemical sarin on its citizens. On April 7, 2018 in Douma, a town near Damascus occupied by terrorists, another video was uploaded to YouTube and went 'viral'. The scenes were reminiscent of the previous videos alleging a Syrian government chemical attack on residents.

Robert Fisk, a British veteran war correspondent stationed in Beirut, made his way to Douma just days after the attack, in search of the truth. He visited the hospital which was the scene of the video. His interviews of staff and residents revealed that there had not been a chemical attack. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) issued a final report on Douma. However, in April 2021, Aaron Mate delivered an address to the UN Security Council in which his investigation debunks and exposes the lies and cover-up of the OPCW report, which contained very serious breaches of scientific findings. OPCW inspectors found no evidence to support allegations of a Syrian government chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma in April 2018. But their findings were suppressed, and the team was sidelined.

After 10 years of war in Syria, and the death and destruction which was brought on by the US and their allies, it would appear that the US will be pulling out of Iraq, and when that happens, they will need to pull out of their occupation of Syria, because the US troops in Syria receive their support from their comrades in Iraq. The US have now pulled out of a failed war in Afghanistan, and will be pulling out of a failed war in Iraq by the end of the year. Iraq has never recovered from the US invasion and attack of 2003. After millions of deaths in Afghanistan and Iraq, tens of millions of injuries in both locations, and tens of millions of refugees or displaced persons, the United States government must be held responsible for the devastation visited upon Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Steven Sahiounie is an award-winning journalist

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Whistleblower and the press break the code of silence in an Australian police state

Erdogan staged a coup to silence his opposition

Syrians abroad vote for a return to stability

Syrians reject the US 'regime change' and re-elect President Assad

Jordanian King blames Israel for provoking Palestinians

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 