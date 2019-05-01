 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 7 Share on Twitter 4 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News    H3'ed 5/1/19

US doesn't get how loathed it is in S. America: Looks Like Another Failed Coup Plot by US and Puppet Guaido in Venezuela

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   13 comments
Author 63
Message Dave Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (87 fans)

Nicola's Maduro Viva! US Hands off Venezuela!!
Nicola's Maduro Viva! US Hands off Venezuela!!
(Image by RYOTA NAKANISHI A ONE-MAN ARMY RETURNS TO THE HELL)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -


By Dave Lindorff

The imperialist neocons infesting the Trump administration, and the orange-faced joke of a president himself, may think they can invent their own reality through propaganda, as Bush's "brain" Karl Rove used to claim about the Bush/Cheney administration, but when it comes to Latin America, they fail to realize how deeply the people of that continent loath and resent the US and its colonial-era Monroe Doctrine.

- Advertisement -

The failure of the latest coup plotted so carefully in the war rooms of the White House, Pentagon and CIA was pre-ordained as soon as it became clear that Washington's chosen puppet Juan Gerardo Guaidó Ma'rquez was nothing more than a creation of theirs, meant to do the bidding of the plotters in DC.

By the time Guaidó appeared on a bridge in Caracas flanked by some allegedly defecting troops and by the opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, whom defecting Venezuelan soldiers had reportedly released from house arrest where he had been sentenced for fomenting violence, Guaidó's attempt to create a coup by televising a staged one was already collapsing around him.

In short order, troops and officers who had supported Guaidó began entering foreign embassies like Brazil's and Chile's and Spain's, seeking asylum, while others claimed they had been tricked into going to Guaido's "coup event" and fled when they realized what they were being made a part of. Opposition leader Lopez, meanwhile, recognizing that the attempt to manufacture a coup through faked reporting of one underway had failed, quickly slipped away from Guaido's side and, calling on his family to meet him, sought asylum in the Chilean embassy (he later moved with them to the nicer and perhaps safer quarters of the Spanish embassy).

- Advertisement -

This latest charade, which included the apparently false claim that dissident soldiers had captured an airbase outside Caracas, harks back to the 2002 coup, which was actually a much more serious attempt to kidnap and oust the popular elected president Hugo Chavez. That time, while many top generals backed the coup, the enlisted ranks backed Chavez and forced the generals to back down but not before the Bush/Cheney administration had already hastily recognized the coup leaders as the new government, showing their hand as being behind that assault on Venezuelan democracy.

This time, the generals are backing Chavez's successor Nicola's Maduro Moros, as are most of the military rank-and-file. But the script is similar, with Washington planning the overthrow of the country's president and instantly throwing its support behind the puppet who stands up and declares himself to be the new presidente. And this time too, the people have once again rallied around their elected leader, massing at the Presidential Palace as before to defend their country's sovereignty and democracy.

As in 2002, the US corporate media have soiled themselves trumpeting the popularity of a coup that is actually widely loathed by the Venezuelan people. The US media also shamelessly pedaled fake news put out by Washington and warmongers like Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and VP Mike Pence, suggesting that Russia had to prevent Maduro from fleeing to Cuba, that the Venezuelan military was abandoning Maduro, and that the coup was victorious. It is a shameful spectacle of corporate propaganda and government at work, hand-in-hand.

How this will all play out at this point is too early to tell. Will Guaidó end up being arrested and tried for treason for this latest move on his part? Will he be plucked to safety and spirited away to the US by some daring Navy Seal rescue? Will he hide out in the Brazilian or Colombian embassy? It's hard to say, but after this disaster, his utility to his Washington handlers is zero, so he'll likely be on his own at this point. If he's lucky he won't end up being denied asylum in the US by the Trump Immigration Office as just another Latin American moocher (which in his case would be a uniquely accurate characterization).

Kudos to the people of Venezuela for standing up for their sovereignty.

Maduro surely has his faults as a leader. But most of his problems have nothing to do with personal failings or lack of that charisma and human warmth that his mentor Chavez had in such abundance, but are the result of both the huge decline in oil prices that have left him unable to fund the programs that made Chavez's Bolivarian revolution so hugely popular among the Venezuelan masses, and of massive economic warfare being conducted by the US government against Venezuela, including the blocking of oil exports and the sanctioning of goods going into the country.

- Advertisement -

As with Cuba, long a target of American economic warfare, the people of Venezuela know who is making their lives miserable, and that it is the same imperial power across the Caribbean that just attempted to steal their elected government and impose one subservient to its own corporate and strategic interests.

And it looks like they have once again foiled Washington's attempt to accomplish this.

If any foreign powers come out looking good in this farce of a coup it is Russia and Cuba, both of which stood solidly by Venezuela despite threats from the US.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 5   Well Said 4   News 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books ("This Can't Be Happening! Resisting the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel's Gaza Atrocities Recall America's Atrocities in Vietnam

Supreme Court Junket King Scalia Dies While Vacationing with Wealthy Patrons at Private West Texas Getaway

Looming climate catastrophe?: A Rapidly Warming Arctic Could Loose a Methane Climate Bomb Causing Extinction in 9 Years

Something's happening here: Clinton's Crumbling, Bernie's Surging and a 'Political Revolution' May Be in the Offing

The Case for Impeachment of President Barack Obama

Barack Obama: Manchurian Candidate Version 2.0

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
7 people are discussing this page, with 13 comments  Post Comment

Christopher Zell

Become a Fan
Author 506274

(Member since Aug 2, 2016), 4 fans, 2 articles, 622 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Good thoughts. Pompeo and Bolton succeeded in "vaccinating" Venezuela against the overthrow disease - instead of killing off the Maduro regime.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:35:36 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (7+)
Help
 
David Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 46 fans, 73 articles, 298 quicklinks, 3251 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

This is a great article and I am an admirer of Nicolas Maduro.

That said I wish people would stop qualifying their praise for him. No he is not Chavez. Both Chavez and Maduro have had to govern under extreme pressure and threats from the US and Canada for 20 years. That made their job unimaginably much more difficult. They did not "make mistakes", they did the best they could under extreme circumstances. Maduro has stayed loyal to the Bolivarian revolution despite all the difficulties.

I don't know how well known it is that Venezuela (as with much, most?) of Latin America is very divided by class and race. There were actually more African slaves in Latin America than there were in the USA.

The results is that the people of Latin America have very many shades of skin tone: from Black Africans, Indigenous Natives, and White European. Class is very race divided with "whites" being the wealthy minority upper class. The majority are "black" and lower class.

Maduro, as was Chavez, is considered black and low class. Often even the mainstream media will refer to him with disdain that he is a former bus driver. That is code for "black low class". In Venezuela it is not unusual for him to be called a monkey. They did the same to Chavez.

Another point is that if Maduro is overthrown there is almost certainly to be a tremendous amount of violence, maybe even a civil war. There will also be an "anti-terrorist" campaign of "counter insurgency" against the bario where 2/3rds of the people live who are poor and "black".

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 4:49:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (6+)
Help
 
Indent
jim smith

Become a Fan
Author 503570

(Member since Sep 15, 2015), 116 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to David Pear:   New Content

Minor point, hasn't there already been violence right now.

There are videos of Maduro military mowing down protesters with vehicles.

Maduro has been violently hurting and killing the protesters during this coup attempt.


Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 6:40:00 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Art Costa

Become a Fan
Author 48718

(Member since May 19, 2010), 1 fan, 643 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to jim smith:   New Content

You may want to provide a link of the "mowing down of protesters" to support your claim. These claims of who "threw" the first "punch" are always extremely hard to discern.

What we have in most Latin American nations are class struggles of oligarch/bourgeois versus the working/peasant class. This is clear from any observation. Chavez and Maduro not only represented a power shift to support the overwhelming poor and illiterate, landless, and in many cases homeless (which they've done to a great extent) but they are of Afro-Indigenous heritage making this not simply about class but about race (racism).

Corruption has existed in the nation for decades (perhaps centuries). The external forces coupled with the class/race struggles are extreme to say the least.

What a nation-state does to put down rebellion is always controversial. But what we need to remember is that the battle lines were drown by the opposition not Chavez nor Maduro.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:59:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
jim smith

Become a Fan
Author 503570

(Member since Sep 15, 2015), 116 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Art Costa:   New Content

THere have been videos showing this on the internet.

THe military of the country running over protesters of the government. THis is in fact happening

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12:02:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Art Costa

Become a Fan
Author 48718

(Member since May 19, 2010), 1 fan, 643 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to jim smith:   New Content

And there are images of protesters burning alive Madero supporters.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:22:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Art Costa

Become a Fan
Author 48718

(Member since May 19, 2010), 1 fan, 643 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to jim smith:   New Content

And there are images of protesters burning alive Madero supporters.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:23:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Art Costa

Become a Fan
Author 48718

(Member since May 19, 2010), 1 fan, 643 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to jim smith:   New Content

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:59:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
David Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 46 fans, 73 articles, 298 quicklinks, 3251 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to jim smith:   New Content

Just a minor point, but are you familiar with what an adjective is?

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 4:43:28 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
jim smith

Become a Fan
Author 503570

(Member since Sep 15, 2015), 116 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to David Pear:   New Content

I do realize that my message not written that well but I don't quite understand the tone of this message.


Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 6:30:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Dennis Kaiser

Become a Fan
Author 10174
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jan 22, 2008), 35 fans, 69 articles, 378 quicklinks, 5308 comments, 48 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to David Pear:   New Content

Well said, as usual. As the agenda of the psychopaths Bolton, Abrams, et.al. is failing and the intervention of the US military might meet with strong resistance I believe it may not be long until they call on Betsy DeVoss's brother, that killing machine Erik Prince and his band of mercenaries.

Submitted on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:03:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (4+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 17 fans, 14 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1257 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

In reference to the title of the article, I would venture that we are fairly well loathed both in S. America and the Middle East. Countries may claim they like us, but that's probably because they hope we will then be nice to them. Can't say that I like "us" much either. Much of what we do around the world I find reprehensible.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:23:08 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (5+)
Help
 
Indent
Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Become a Fan
Author 506668
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Sep 11, 2016), 7 fans, 822 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Leslie Johnson:   New Content

It's official now. Reporting from the Netherlands: We are a colony of the United States.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 4:21:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 