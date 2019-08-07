 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/7/19

US-backed Opposition Prime Suspects in Thai Bombings

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)

Bangkok Protests
(Image by jfantenb)   Details   DMCA
Several small bombs detonated across Bangkok on Friday, August 2, amid a meeting between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) the US, China, and Russia.

There were several injuries reported, but no deaths.

Despite a Western media deliberately feigning confusion over motives and possible suspects while attempting to depict the capital as "in chaos" and the current Thai government "humiliated" its image "tarnished" US-backed opposition groups are the prime suspects, their motives including growing desperation.

Also absent from Western media coverage was any genuine context surrounding Thailand's ongoing political crisis as foreign-backed opposition groups attempt to reverse the nation's growing ties with China, Russia, and developing nations across Eurasia.

US-Backed Opposition Growing Desperate

The US-backed opposition consists of former prime minister, billionaire fugitive Thaksin Shinawatra, his Pheu Thai Party (PTP), his violent street front the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship (UDD) better known as "red shirts," and a number of new parties Thaksin created to hedge his bets in elections earlier this year.

The most prominent among these parties is Future Forward headed by billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

Thanathorn faces multiple criminal charges including election law violations. His political future is nonexistent a miniature Thaksin Shinawatra minus the initial success and popularity Thaksin once enjoyed when first coming to power in 2001.

Thaksin's various proxies parties faired poorly in the last election, with Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) winning the popular vote and forming a larger coalition. PPRP is headed by military figures responsible for ousting Thaksin in 2006 and his sister Yingluck Shinawatra from power in 2014.

Having lost elections and lacking public support with expensive and violent protests a now exhausted option few options are left besides violence. Many hardcore Thaksin supporters are fond of repeating the quote, "those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable."

While they are by no means interested in any sort of principled revolution, they are most certainly fond of pursing violence.

US-Backed Opposition's Verified History of Violence and Terrorism

Thaksin since his ouster in 2006 has resorted to large scale violence in a bid to seize back power. This is in addition to his poor human rights record during his time in power which saw over 2,000 people extrajudicially executed during a 90 day "drug war."

Should evidence tie Thaksin to the recent blasts it wouldn't be the first time he and his political allies would have targeted an important ASEAN summit hosted by Thailand.

The Guardian in its article, "Protesters storm Asian leaders' summit in Thailand," would admit that in 2009 during another large ASEAN meeting, Thaksin's red shirts would storm the convention center forcing ASEAN representatives to flee by helicopter. During related protests, Thaksin's red shirts would kill two shopkeepers while trying to loot their businesses.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Tony Cartalucci, Bangkok-based geopolitical researcher and writer, especially for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".



The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tim Crusader

Author 505388

(Member since Apr 27, 2016)
This writer is a fraud named Michael Pirsch, posting under multiple fake names. You can read more about him in this Facebook post: click here

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 4:44:23 AM

David William Pear

Author 500873
Senior Editor
(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
Reply to Tim Crusader:   New Content

Did you know that Mark Twain is really a "fraud" by the name of Samuel Clemens? He was actually a "sock puppet" for Northern robber barons? I always knew there was something fishy about Huckleberry Finn!

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 8, 2019 at 1:29:18 PM

