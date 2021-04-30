US antagonism toward Russia and China is escalating, Is the US planning war with the world's other nuclear superpowerers



Question- where is the mutual respect by the US toward Russia and China, the world's two other nuclear weapons superpowers?

The simple answer, there isn't any.

Never mind Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Syria-the other nations that refuse to submit to US hegemony over them.

But Russia and China? These are the two countries capable of destroying the US in a nuclear weapons retaliatory strike. That makes them significantly different than the others.

And what are US policies and actions toward these two adversaries? Antagonistic to say the least.

Let's see:

Moving NATO to Russia's doorstep-in contravention to the verbal agreement in 1989 between then Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev and the Bush Sr. administration not to move NATO "one inch eastward" if the two Germany's were allowed to reunite-first initiated by Bill Clinton, then "Dubya" Bush then Barack Obama, reneging on nuclear weapons treaties reducing the size of each countries' nuclear weapons arsenal-first initiated with the Soviet Union then resumed with Russia, conducting war games in the Black Sea, placing so called ABM missiles in Romania and Poland that could easily be re-calibrated into offensive missiles in a matter of minutes, continually blaming Russia for interfering in our electoral process, even getting Trump elected in 2016, continually placing sanctions on Russian individuals, even President Biden going so far referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a killer" in a TV interview a month ago, just a few of the many brick-bats tossed Russia's way by our so called leaders in the US.

As to China, a ruinous trade war that only hurts American consumers and business interests, so called "freedom of navigation" naval patrols in the South China Sea-actually nothing more than a reprise of the old gunboat diplomacy exercised against China that only ended when Mao Tse-Tung's Communists took control of the country in 1949, conducting war games there, attacking China's policies regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Uighurs in western China-all internal affairs which are none of America's business, conducting direct diplomacy with Taiwan officials in contravention of an earlier agreement that Taiwan was an integral part of China, not a separate sovereign state, attacking China's BRI, Belt and Road Initiative as if China exercises hegemony over all countries that join the initiative that benefits them economically, accusing China of building artificial islands in the South China Sea as offensive military bases-when logically these are clearly defensive measures meant to protect China from US encroachment and the potential for the US initiating a war with China.

Even during the Cold War with the Soviet Union there was mutual respect even if was called MAD, mutually assured destruction whereby each side acknowledged they would be annihilated in a retaliatory nuclear strike if the other initiated a nuclear war.

Where is that understanding today? Certainly not the US deploying so called tactical nuclear weapons on its nuclear submarines along with the missiles to carry them. the US initiating a $trillion dollar upgrade of its nuclear arsenal while naming Russia and China as the primary threats in the Pentagon's 2018 Nuclear Posture Review.

To any honest observer the US has plans for war with Russia and China. Begging the question have US policy makers gone completely mad?

