 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/30/21

US antagonism toward Russia and China is escalating, Is the US planning war with the world's other nuclear superpowerers

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 40828
Message Dave Lefcourt
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

Captain America 700: Waid's wish upon a mushroom-cloud star Marvel writer Mark Waid really wanted to use Captain America to tell a weird Trump allegory featuring mushroom cloud nuclear explosions. The top brass ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Douglas Ernst)   Details   DMCA

A depiction of a nuclear mushroom shaped cloud

Question- where is the mutual respect by the US toward Russia and China, the world's two other nuclear weapons superpowers?

The simple answer, there isn't any.

Never mind Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Syria-the other nations that refuse to submit to US hegemony over them.

But Russia and China? These are the two countries capable of destroying the US in a nuclear weapons retaliatory strike. That makes them significantly different than the others.

And what are US policies and actions toward these two adversaries? Antagonistic to say the least.

Let's see:

Moving NATO to Russia's doorstep-in contravention to the verbal agreement in 1989 between then Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev and the Bush Sr. administration not to move NATO "one inch eastward" if the two Germany's were allowed to reunite-first initiated by Bill Clinton, then "Dubya" Bush then Barack Obama, reneging on nuclear weapons treaties reducing the size of each countries' nuclear weapons arsenal-first initiated with the Soviet Union then resumed with Russia, conducting war games in the Black Sea, placing so called ABM missiles in Romania and Poland that could easily be re-calibrated into offensive missiles in a matter of minutes, continually blaming Russia for interfering in our electoral process, even getting Trump elected in 2016, continually placing sanctions on Russian individuals, even President Biden going so far referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a killer" in a TV interview a month ago, just a few of the many brick-bats tossed Russia's way by our so called leaders in the US.

As to China, a ruinous trade war that only hurts American consumers and business interests, so called "freedom of navigation" naval patrols in the South China Sea-actually nothing more than a reprise of the old gunboat diplomacy exercised against China that only ended when Mao Tse-Tung's Communists took control of the country in 1949, conducting war games there, attacking China's policies regarding Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Uighurs in western China-all internal affairs which are none of America's business, conducting direct diplomacy with Taiwan officials in contravention of an earlier agreement that Taiwan was an integral part of China, not a separate sovereign state, attacking China's BRI, Belt and Road Initiative as if China exercises hegemony over all countries that join the initiative that benefits them economically, accusing China of building artificial islands in the South China Sea as offensive military bases-when logically these are clearly defensive measures meant to protect China from US encroachment and the potential for the US initiating a war with China.

Even during the Cold War with the Soviet Union there was mutual respect even if was called MAD, mutually assured destruction whereby each side acknowledged they would be annihilated in a retaliatory nuclear strike if the other initiated a nuclear war.

Where is that understanding today? Certainly not the US deploying so called tactical nuclear weapons on its nuclear submarines along with the missiles to carry them. the US initiating a $trillion dollar upgrade of its nuclear arsenal while naming Russia and China as the primary threats in the Pentagon's 2018 Nuclear Posture Review.

To any honest observer the US has plans for war with Russia and China. Begging the question have US policy makers gone completely mad?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 