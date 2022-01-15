 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 1/15/22

US State Department Checklist: Starting A War With Russia

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   3 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter     Message John Rachel
Become a Fan
  (47 fans)


(Image by The Millennium Report)   Details   DMCA

√ Repeatedly warn Russia about consequences if it invades Ukraine.

√ Scoff at Russia's denial of intent to invade Ukraine.

√ Media blitz of allegations of huge Russian troop buildups on Ukraine's border.

√ Ship tons of weaponry to neo-Nazi Ukraine regime.

√ Send US troops to Ukraine as "trainers".

√ Build military bases in Ukraine, call them training and support facilities.

√ Repeatedly claim that U.S. "trainers" are there to promote peace in the region.

√ Have Jens Stoltenberg relentlessly condemn Russia for its military aggression.

√ Prompt EU to condemn Russian plans to invade Ukraine.

√ Have European allies guarantee full support for Ukraine (send talking points).

√ Instruct European allies to send troops to Ukraine.

√ Hype the inevitability of war due to likely Russian attack on Ukraine.

√ Sustain barrage of warnings to Russia about consequences for invading Ukraine.

√ Continue to mock Russia's denial of intent to invade Ukraine.

√ Direct the EU to make allegations of Russian aggression and threats to European peace and security.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Rachel Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written eight novels and three political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets. Since (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Be Afraid ... Be Very Afraid!

Obama Surrounds Himself With Neocons and Other Hawkish Lunatics

Trump's Gone Too Far This Time!

Isn't it Time to Stop America's Ugly Game of Thrones Business?

Freedom of the Press

Ten Commandments For A New American Century

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

John Rachel

Become a Fan
Author 66223
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jun 2, 2011), 47 fans, 123 articles, 4781 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

The U.S. is making great headway at starting a war with Russia. This excellent work is the product of solid planning, making sure the public has no idea what's really going on, sparing no expense or resource in demonizing Russia and slandering Putin, and keeping the propaganda machine running in high gear. This effort is the finest example of American ingenuity. We got access to the State Department's action plan and you can see things are moving right along.

Go Team America!

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 15, 2022 at 10:33:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 214 quicklinks, 5879 comments, 215 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to John Rachel:   New Content

'We are now facing the tragic consequences of the arrogant winner-takes-it-all policy manifested by the US Clinton administration's decision to ignore all the assurances and begin expanding NATO eastward in 1994 - helped by submissive European allies that had neither the intellectual capacity nor political will to manifest their own interests.

That is why they have to lie to us today'..

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 15, 2022 at 11:23:50 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 301 fans, 2697 articles, 5330 quicklinks, 6935 comments, 527 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

I choose to be very suspicious of all false flag claims. Any actual evidence to support that claim.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 15, 2022 at 10:35:38 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 