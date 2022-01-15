US State Department Checklist: Starting A War With Russia

√ Repeatedly warn Russia about consequences if it invades Ukraine.
√ Scoff at Russia's denial of intent to invade Ukraine.
√ Media blitz of allegations of huge Russian troop buildups on Ukraine's border.
√ Ship tons of weaponry to neo-Nazi Ukraine regime.
√ Send US troops to Ukraine as "trainers".
√ Build military bases in Ukraine, call them training and support facilities.
√ Repeatedly claim that U.S. "trainers" are there to promote peace in the region.
√ Have Jens Stoltenberg relentlessly condemn Russia for its military aggression.
√ Prompt EU to condemn Russian plans to invade Ukraine.
√ Have European allies guarantee full support for Ukraine (send talking points).
√ Instruct European allies to send troops to Ukraine.
√ Hype the inevitability of war due to likely Russian attack on Ukraine.
√ Sustain barrage of warnings to Russia about consequences for invading Ukraine.
√ Continue to mock Russia's denial of intent to invade Ukraine.
√ Direct the EU to make allegations of Russian aggression and threats to European peace and security.
