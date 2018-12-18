US Sanctions Against Iran



Syrian refugees begging in Istanbul

Last month, I was interviewed by Jamejam, an Iranian newspaper. Below is the English version: There are calls inside and outside the country that Iranian officials would do well to get real about the US demands and drink the coup of poison sooner rather than later. They say the US "maximum pressure campaign" has already inflicted acute strains on Iran's economy. What's your view? What should Iran do? Will Iran prove capable of enduring the sanctions?



The US is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal because of pressure from Israel, that's all. As long as Israel exists, Iran will be targeted. Israel was behind the American war against Iraq and Libya, and it's seeking to destroy Syria and Iran also. Israel was founded on terror, and is maintained by terror, so peace won't come to the Middle East until Israel disappears.



The renewal of American sanctions against Iran is causing problems to the entire world, not just Iran, and that's why it will end up hurting America the most. There are all these countries that need to trade with Iran, and many will continue to do so, in defiance of the USA. Already, America is forced to allow China, India, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey to buy Iranian oil, at least for six more months. This, after it has threatened to reduce Iranian oil export to zero!



US officials have openly talked about the need for regime change in Iran. It seems they currently hope that the Iranian people will distance from the government and pressure for change from within the country will yield results. Are such hopes realistic? Will the US see the end of the Islamic Republic without shooting even a single bullet?



By waging economic war against Iran, the US and its Israeli master are hoping to sow discord and division with Iran, but no Iranian should believe the American rhetoric about human rights and democracy. The US has been demonizing not just Iran, but all Muslims, for decades, so it's not aiming to help Iranians, but destroy them. Look at what's happening to Syria. When the US attacked Iraq, Syria accepted hundreds of thousands of Iraqi refugees, but now, Syrians themselves are fleeing their homeland. I saw many of these refugees, including children, begging on the streets of Istanbul.



Some believe Iran and its allies will be able to shape the new world order in case they manage to resist the US pressure and pass the current stage. What's your take on that?



As led by China and Russia, the Eurasian landmass is becoming economically integrated, and Iran is a key player in this, thanks to its oil, natural gas, size and geographical location. Although hampered for decades by American-led sanctions, Iran still has one of the strongest economies in the Middle East.



Iran will certainly survive these sanctions, which are already cracking. By standing up to the US and Israel, Iran is setting an admirable example to the rest of the world, and its stature will only increase as the American empire declines further.





Linh Dinh's Postcards from the End of America has just been published by Seven Stories Press. Tracking our deteriorating socialscape, he maintains a photo blog.

