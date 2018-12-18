 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

US Sanctions Against Iran

By       Message Linh Dinh       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   9 comments

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 6   Well Said 5   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/18/18

Author 4656
Become a Fan
  (73 fans)

Syrian refugees begging in Istanbul
(Image by Linh Dinh)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Last month, I was interviewed by Jamejam, an Iranian newspaper. Below is the English version:

There are calls inside and outside the country that Iranian officials would do well to get real about the US demands and drink the coup of poison sooner rather than later. They say the US "maximum pressure campaign" has already inflicted acute strains on Iran's economy. What's your view? What should Iran do? Will Iran prove capable of enduring the sanctions?

The US is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal because of pressure from Israel, that's all. As long as Israel exists, Iran will be targeted. Israel was behind the American war against Iraq and Libya, and it's seeking to destroy Syria and Iran also. Israel was founded on terror, and is maintained by terror, so peace won't come to the Middle East until Israel disappears.

The renewal of American sanctions against Iran is causing problems to the entire world, not just Iran, and that's why it will end up hurting America the most. There are all these countries that need to trade with Iran, and many will continue to do so, in defiance of the USA. Already, America is forced to allow China, India, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey to buy Iranian oil, at least for six more months. This, after it has threatened to reduce Iranian oil export to zero!

- Advertisement -
European countries are talking about setting up an alternative to the SWIFT payment system, and it will happen, for the world needs to bypass American control and interference, not just in this instance, but for the future.

US officials have openly talked about the need for regime change in Iran. It seems they currently hope that the Iranian people will distance from the government and pressure for change from within the country will yield results. Are such hopes realistic? Will the US see the end of the Islamic Republic without shooting even a single bullet?

By waging economic war against Iran, the US and its Israeli master are hoping to sow discord and division with Iran, but no Iranian should believe the American rhetoric about human rights and democracy. The US has been demonizing not just Iran, but all Muslims, for decades, so it's not aiming to help Iranians, but destroy them. Look at what's happening to Syria. When the US attacked Iraq, Syria accepted hundreds of thousands of Iraqi refugees, but now, Syrians themselves are fleeing their homeland. I saw many of these refugees, including children, begging on the streets of Istanbul.

- Advertisement -
Preaching freedom and democracy, America brings death and destruction. Look at what's happening in Ukraine. When I visited Kiev, I saw people, including old women, kneeling on the sidewalks, begging, in the middle of the winter, as snow was falling. America brings war and economic collapse, and it would love nothing more than to see Iran destroyed.

Some believe Iran and its allies will be able to shape the new world order in case they manage to resist the US pressure and pass the current stage. What's your take on that?

As led by China and Russia, the Eurasian landmass is becoming economically integrated, and Iran is a key player in this, thanks to its oil, natural gas, size and geographical location. Although hampered for decades by American-led sanctions, Iran still has one of the strongest economies in the Middle East.

Iran will certainly survive these sanctions, which are already cracking. By standing up to the US and Israel, Iran is setting an admirable example to the rest of the world, and its stature will only increase as the American empire declines further.

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 6   Well Said 5   Supported 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Linh Dinh's Postcards from the End of America has just been published by Seven Stories Press. Tracking our deteriorating socialscape, he maintains a photo blog.

Linh Dinh Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Deranging America

Striking Russia through Syria

Common Dreaming

Postcard from the End of America: Lancaster County, PA

National Nervous Breakdown

Cui Bono After Orlando Pulse Club Shooting?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
5 people are discussing this page, with 9 comments  Post Comment
Susan Lee Schwartz

Become a Fan
Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 22 fans, 17 articles, 3594 quicklinks, 6582 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Excuse me? As long as Israel Exists?


Maybe you want to rethink you phrasing, since the main thrust of Iran is that Israel HAS NO RIGHT TO EXIST!


There is argument to be made about what is afoot in politics regarding Iran, but your words of introduction should not exist!

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 6:45:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 1973 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

"...the main thrust of Iran is that Israel HAS NO RIGHT TO EXIST!"

Please qualify this statement.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 12:21:14 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (2+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Devil's Advocate

Become a Fan
Author 500650

(Member since Nov 9, 2014), 9 fans, 1973 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Devil's Advocate:   New Content

This is another case of where words really matter.

Saying someone has "no right to exist" is a far more controversial thing than saying someone has "no right to exist as a nation".

The former is an absurd statement, but I'm tempted to agree with the latter.

Omission is a common tool of propaganda widely used by the MSM.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 6:42:01 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Richard Pietrasz

Become a Fan
Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007), 13 fans, 2763 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Susan Lee Schwartz:   New Content

Israel has firmly insisted the Arabs (and Christians) of the West Bank and Gaza have no right to have a national government since 1967. ( Propaganda may contradict this, but actions count far more.) Thus, Iran's claim that Israel has no right to exist as a national entity is a very reasonable one, and probably the best avenue to a fair and lawful resolution of the Palestine situation.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 4:47:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2679 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

lINH, i'VE BEEN FOLLOWING YOU, but not as much as I have wished I want to digest/enjoy your poetry.

Lately I HAVEN'T kept up so well IT wise.

This essay on Iran couldn't have been expressed better without

denouncing citizenship which I often consider. I know the hebrew

dog wags its tail and the tail keeps following but somehow I know the hound is on a strong leash from some satanic master.

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 11:29:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
Indent
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2679 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

Forgot to wish you the BEST for the season.


Chuc Giang sinh vui ve va am apl


Nelson and Ola

Submitted on Tuesday, Dec 18, 2018 at 11:39:36 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
IndentIndent
Linh Dinh

Become a Fan
Author 4656

(Member since Jan 28, 2007), 73 fans, 236 articles, 41 comments, 1 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Nelson Wight:   New Content

Hi Nelson,


Many thanks, and a merry Christmas to you and yours. I'm in the Vietnamese Highlands and working as a foreman in my brother in law's plastic recycling plant. Thanks to my writing, most doors have been shut to me in the USA, so I got out. I'm thankful I had a place to run to.



Linh

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 12:28:15 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (3+)
Help
 
IndentIndentIndent
Nelson Wight

Become a Fan
Author 47883

(Member since Apr 23, 2010), 17 fans, 2679 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Linh Dinh:   New Content

Sorry to hear that, Linh. We will overcome. OEN, Israel or US OTHER? THE U.S. LOSES AGAIN.

SHOULD YOU NEED TO SAY SOMETHING, PERHAPS i CAN OFFER MY PEN.

YOU ARE A JOY TO THE WORLD. NO LONGER VISITING PHILLY?

Write more if you want and find the time.

Did I tell you my nephew and his wife are now visiting her folks near Hanoi?

One other nephew is married to a lady from Seoul and a granddaughter

is wed to a boy from Filipinas and they have my most handsome great-grandson Wesley.

nels.wight@gmail.com

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 19, 2018 at 3:03:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Richard Pietrasz

Become a Fan
Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007), 13 fans, 2763 comments, 1 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

This situation is not actually about destroying or regime change in Iran, or Iran destroying Israel or USA. It is about keeping the threat of major destruction to Iran high to maintain the "Wag the Dog" scenario so Iran keeps its present government. Both Netenyahu and Trump, and their predeccessors, have been demanding Iran obtain nuclear weapons in order to increase their authoritarian hold on their own populations. Ignore the words when they contract actions: actions really do speak louder than words.

Submitted on Friday, Dec 21, 2018 at 4:56:07 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 