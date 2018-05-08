Power of Story Send a Tweet        
General News

US Marines in Europe are ready to fight with ... locals

By       Message Kovas Azbis       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 5/8/18

Author 511339
- Advertisement -

According to the Military Times , on the 1st of April Romanian police had taken into custody seven US servicemen from US Naval Support Facility Deveselu after their violent street fight near a nightclub in the town of Craiova, where the group partied Saturday night.

The US Marines consumed alcoholic drinks in the club and left without paying their bill. The club's guards reportedly caught up with them and a brawl ensued.

Is that the US Marines' mission? Are they supposed to protect civilians in Europe or brawl?

U.S. troops in the Baltic states

- Advertisement -

The Baltic states have sounded alarms about Russia activity in Eastern Europe for several months.

The Lithuanian president said she wanted an ongoing US troop presence in her country in light of increased Russian activity in the region.

Raimundas Karoblis, Lithuania's defence minister, criticized NATO's reaction speed in the past and recently echoed the president's remarks. "The presence of Americans is a multiplying factor for deterrence," he told The Journal. "With Americans here it is a game changer."

- Advertisement -
Companies of U.S. troops had been rotated in the Baltic states since 2014 in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine. They were withdrawn, however, after the deployment of multinational NATO battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland last year. Thousands of NATO troops have amassed close to the border with Russia as part of the largest build-up of Western troops neighbouring Moscow's sphere of influence since the Cold War.

The Baltic states, Poland, Romania and Bulgaria are hosting soldiers from across NATO's 28 member states, with more than 7,000 troops deployed in countries bordering Russia.

Russia has accused the U.S. of violating the "Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security between NATO and the Russian Federation" after the Pentagon deployed a new force in the tense Baltic region. It's the latest of several Western moves seen as provocations by Russia, which has vowed to respond.

Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, former commander of U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR), said in Vilnius that rotational American troops should be returned to the Baltic states.

According to Hodges, following the stationing of NATO land forces battalions in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the U.S. could contribute by sending logistics and air defense units to the Baltics.

Foreign soldiers in Lithuania know what to do.

In October 2017 drunken German soldiers from the NATO mission staged a brawl in the bar of the Lithuanian Rukla, after which one soldier required hospitalization. It was reported by Spiegel.

- Advertisement -

Also in February in the Lithuanian Klaipeda five drunk and aggressive Czech soldiers was detained. According to the police report, police arrived on call to the night club where there were rowdy, drunken soldiers. To pacify foreign military police had to use stun guns.

Lithuanian locals wait for US Marines deployment.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

freelancer, live in Lithuania< credo - make peace not war

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

US Marines in Europe are ready to fight with ... locals

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 