 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 9/29/21

US Lacks Human Intelligence

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 20532
Message John Little
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

intelligence
intelligence
(Image by John Little)   Details   DMCA

The latest example comes from our recent withdrawal catastrophe in Afghanistan. According to a BBC article from September 13, Secretary of State Blinken stated that "no US military or intelligence officials thought that Afghanistan would fall so quickly."

I call bullshit.

The Trump Administration had already made a deal with the Taliban in October, 2020, to hand over power and, very critically, they did not include the Afghan government in that deal. Common sense tells us that Trump's agreement proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that the US had no interest in helping the Afghan government. There was absolutely no reason for them to wait for the Taliban to kill them either in combat or in reprisal. H.R. McMaster, a former Trump national security adviser, said this: "Our secretary of state [Mike Pompeo] signed a surrender agreement with the Taliban"

And don't give me that copout, "But Biden isn't Trump," bs. No one in Afghanistan sees any difference in US foreign policy based on the current resident of the White House. Don't forget that Obama was president during the surge in 2009 when we placed 100,000 troops there. The deadliest years for civilians were during his presidency. The Afghans haven't forgotten.

ENTER THE -INTS

By definition, all intelligence agencies are primarily tasked with collecting information about potentially nefarious activities by people who wish to do harm to us regular folks. There are many ways to gather this information.

In this acronym-based world we live in, it has become popular to reduce all modern terms into a shortened and obfuscated replica which is primarily used to confuse the uninitiated and ensure higher salaries for the specialists. Thus, it is that intelligence gathering has been reduced to a suffix, -int, and a prefix consisting of the method of gathering involved. So technical intelligence gathering becomes TECHINT, signal intelligence becomes SIGINT, photographic intelligence becomes PHOTOINT (or IMINT, for image intelligence) and human intelligence, which includes common sense, becomes HUMINT. There's also COMINT, TELINT, ELINT, MASINT, OSINT, GEOINT and probably others.

The US has always prided itself on its intelligence gathering capabilities. We are constantly sending new and improved satellites into orbit to spy on everyone from outer space; laser microphones exist that can eavesdrop on conversations by listening to the vibrations on window panes; and there are devices that can connect to your phone without you knowing about it. We have created widgets for almost everything. There's a reason the US is known around the world as Gadgetland.

We are woefully ignorant in one type of intelligence gathering, however, and it has cost us dearly over the years. For some reason, the US, with all its money, power, sophistication and sageness, has never appreciated the most basic, fundamental and easiest of all collections, human intelligence, HUMINT. Our history is littered with failure after failure for underestimating the simplest of gathering technics, asking someone what's going on.

US sophisticated, college grad, trained specialist spy: "So tell me, what is our enemy planning?"

Foreign agent: "They have plans to do you in."

Spy: "And why should I believe you?"

Agent: "Because I can prove it. Here's how""

The above seems like a conversation that only occurs among intelligence agencies in all the other countries, not the US. Don't believe me. Then explain the following?

Korean War debacle

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

John Little Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

66 year old Californian-born and bred male - I've lived in four different countries, USA, Switzerland, Mexico, Venezuela, and currently live in the Dominican Republic - speak three languages fluently, English, French, Spanish - have worked as a (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Tarahumara Indians of Mexico "Olympics Too Short"

Elecricity for Venezuela - Rednecks in Chavezland

The International Distortion of the Dominican Dilemma

The new and revised Preamble to the Constitution

IMMIGRATION FROM THE IMMIGRANT'S POINT OF VIEW

Chapter Thirteen: The Cuban Missile Crisis of October, 1962

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 