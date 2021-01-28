 
 
US Iran in stalemate on returning to the 2015 nuclear deal

The President Announces a Historic Nuclear Deal with Iran President Obama delivers remarks to announce a historic nuclear agreement that will verifiably prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. July 14, 2015.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: The Obama White House)

President Obama with Vice President Biden behind him announcing nuclear deal with Iran in 2015

The Biden administration is demanding Iran comply with the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal-which we know Trump reneged on in 2018-before easing sanctions.

Since Trump's withdrawal Iran has increased its level of enriched uranium considerably above the limits required in the 2015 deal as it sees it's no longer bound by those limitations.

Iran demands the sanctions be lifted before it will return to the deal.

Thus the stalemate.

Let's take an honest look at the situation.

Iran was in full compliance to the deal it agreed to in 2015. IAEA nuclear inspectors on the scene in Iran confirmed they were in full compliance. All the other signatories Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany also agreed Iran was in full compliance. Only Trump, using unsubstantiated allegations against Iran, withdrew the US from the deal.

Iran wanted the other signatories to honor the deal but all the others except Russia and China acted timidly, most probably in fear of Trump placing secondary sanctions against them if they continued to honor it.

Under the circumstances Iran decided the western partners to the deal weren't interested in supporting the internationally agreement upon deal they signed. Iran chose to proceed in its own national interest increasing its enrichment of uranium.

That enrichment is near the 20% level nowhere near the 90% level of weapons grade enrichment.

Though Iran has said multiple times it is not interested in building a nuclear weapon-something the Europeans were most fearful of-they wanted to be sure which prompted them to push for the nuclear deal with Iran in 2015.

As for the US, Obama concluded a nuclear deal with Iran was worth it so it was finalized.

Trump having long ago decided anything Obama did was wrong he'd try to undo. Thus the Trumpster reneged on what Obama agreed to with Iran in 2015.

Retired.
