

US ambassador and Jewish priest David Friedman giving Passover blessing.

Donald Trump's US ambassador to Israel, the Orthodox Jew David Friedman, told a group of Hispanic Christians who were visiting the illegally occupied city of Jerusalem, "Israel is on the side of God, and we don't underestimate that."

Not only is Friedman an Orthodox Jew who believes the ungodly and cruel Hebrew Bible/Old Testament is the Word of God that must be taken seriously, he is also a member of the Jewish priestly caste, the Kohanim. Kohanim are believed to be descendants of Aaron, the brother of the genocidal maniac Moses. As a member of the priestly cast, Friedman is able to give Jewish blessings on holy days, as he did during Passover.

The New York Times article was critical of Friedman's statement that Israel is on God's side. The article stated that Friedman's statement shows there is no evenhandedness in his dealings with Israel and Palestine, and that some Palestinians said Friedman is representing the interests of Israel's religious right instead of the interests of the United States.

In response to the New York Times article, Friedman responded as you would expect an Orthodox Jew and member of the Jewish priestly caste, the Kohanim, to respond. Friedman used the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament, the man-made book that is falsely advertised as the Word of God and which is the basis for the Jewish state of Israel. Friedman also changed "Israel is on God's side" to "God is on Israel's side" in his attack on the New York Times article. Friedman said that "billions of people around the world accept the Old Testament as part of their faith", which, unfortunately, is a true statement.

He went on to say that Jewish prophets in the Old Testament prophesied about the Jews returning to the land of Israel, which Friedman said is happening today. He then said, "So where am I off in saying that God is on the side of Israel? The fact that God has fulfilled his prophecies and delivered the people of Israel to their land is demonstrably true."

As a superstitious/religious Jew and Jewish priest, Friedman sees the creation of the modern Jewish state of Israel by Jewish terrorists and politically savvy US President Harry Truman as really being done by God.

Friedman's reference to the billions of people who believe the ungodly Hebrew Bible/Old Testament is the Word of God, points out a very real problem that is the root cause of much of the religious violence that is currently infecting our world. Obviously the vast majority of the billions of people who believe the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament to be the Word of God, or at least a part of the Word of God, are not Jews, but are Gentiles. Zionist Christian clergy, the likes of Pat Robertson, John Hagee and too many others, constantly preach to their millions of faithful followers about the promises in the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament that God will bless those who bless Israel, and curse those who curse Israel, etc., etc., etc. What they don't mention are anti-Gentile teachings in the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament, such as is found at Leviticus 25:44-46, which teaches that Jews should not own their fellow Jews as slaves, but that they should only own gentile people and their children as slaves "for ever". There are many more anti-gentile teachings in the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament. In fact, there is one in particular that Donald "Make America Great Again" Trump should be made aware of. That is Deuteronomy 28:1, which claims God will set Israel "on high, above all the nations of the Earth", which would mean Israel over America.

In Albert Einstein's "God letter" he pointed out that contrary to Deuteronomy 7:6, which claims God chose the Jews "above all people that are upon the face of the Earth", there is nothing chosen about the Jews. Einstein also warned us that if we want to survive in a nuclear age, we must develop a new way of thinking. He wrote:

The world that we have made as a result of the level of thinking that we have done so far, has created problems we cannot solve at the level of thinking at which we created them .... We shall require a substantially new manner of thinking if humankind is to survive.

The stakes are way too high to tolerate the destructive superstitions of the ancient man-made religions in today's nuclear world. We need to take the path of Albert Einstein, not that of David Friedman.