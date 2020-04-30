 
 
UN Secretary General's Pandemic Board of Inquiry Will Be Empowered by The Wisest Heads of State

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   2 comments
I would like see how Her Majesty Margrethe II could guide 193 nations at this time. Denmark was one of the few Nations to stand up to Hitler during World War II. See note after this article on Christian X, her grandfather.

William Henry Gates III in a video address about 2015 in a video that "we can reduce the world's population by 10 or 15%." How do you "reduce" the world's population, and then not consider that to be genocide?

Gates has invested heavily in vaccine companies and an article here at OpEdNews makes clear that he is building 7 factories to manufacture vaccines.

Let's sum this up, this last day of April 2020:

1. 5 Nations have thermonuclear capabilities and they are the 5 permanent members of the Security Council.

2. 16 countries plus Taiwan have had or are currently suspected of having biological weapons programs: Canada, China, Cuba, France, Germany, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Libya, North Korea, Russia, South Africa, Syria, the United Kingdom and the United States.Dec 30, 2015 see also this article: GERMS DON'T RESPECT BORDERS, SO BIOLOGICAL THREATS MANMADE AND NATURALLY OCCURRING CAN QUICKLY HAVE GLOBAL IMPACTS

https://www.nti.org/learn/biological/

3. The United States gave a $1.7 million grant to the Wuhan Virology Institute to weaponize a flu vaccine. That came from the USA National Institute of Health; I have yet to determine how much Dr. Fauci knew about this. France also contributed money.

4. The newly weaponized virus---let's see? What is the right verb? "Escaped"? "Spread in a 'predictable accident"? "Was released"? "Was targeted to a specific nation"? "Haphazardly released to come to all nations in a calculated effort to reduce 10-15% of the world's population"? You pick the verb. It happened, and now lies are lost, economies are crashed, and we have few precedents to study as to how to evolve upward and onward from this, nor the need to prevent the next pandemic, with a new Undersecretary General for Pandemic Prevention.

5. France, China, and USA: playing with biological weapons of this level has backfired. Russia and the UK are not involved in this. yet both Russia and UK also have massive biochemical warfare arsenals.

6. Elizabeth II the head of state of the UK. She has made a broadcast in sympathy in "fighting" the pandemic. At her venerable age and her pinnacle of power, I would like to know what she really thinks about all of this.

7. To my knowledge, the other heads of state of the usually considered "ethical" nations, Margrethe II of Denmark, Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden (one of the nations with Biological Weapons) Muhammed XVI of Morocco, Naruhito of Japan, and other heads of state, have not addressed the production of biological weapons as the root cause of this pandemic.

8. Russia and the UK could at this point make a clean break in their nation's history and renounce biochemical and virological weapons.

9. China, France, and the US may ignore the need to do so.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Truth unites. Truthy divides. Untied Nations tend to trip and fall. That's why DONALD J. TRUMP (and nobody else) is perfect. All Republicans can do in DONALD J. TRUMP's swamp is tread water. Imagine the size and strength of hard-ons experienced by BIGGUS DICKUS. Reality is not the same as reality television, or disgarded television personalities. Winning means everything to Ivanka Trump's dad. Destroying a nation's reputation was made possible by DONALD J. TRUMP and his family & friends.

