UN Pandemic Board of Inquiry: An Updated and Condensed Evolving Plan

I have recast several prior articles into this shorter version to facilitate global foreign ministry officials and journalists, all of whom are working through related problems, for whom the challenges are great, but for whom time is short.

Chapter III: Towards Creating UN Secretary General's Pandemic Board of Inquiry

We are not going to be able to go back to business as usual in the post-pandemic era, as was pointed out by former Foreign Minister of Finland, Erkki Tuomioja, also former President of the Nordic Council in 2008.

For those of you who don't feel like wading through 4000 to 7000 word treatises by me (although that length is sometimes appropriate for some readers), in short, this is what the plan boils down to:

>To thoroughly examine the growing international legal issues resulting from the coronavirus pandemic

>as I envision it, this examination would be with limited affiliation with the World Health Organization

>To determine with absolute accuracy who is responsible for this "predictable accident" and how it was leaked out of the lab at the Wuhan Virology Institute (inadvertently or intentionally).

