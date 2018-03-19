Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

UN Acknowledges Russia's Leadership in Syrian Humanitarian Situation

By       Message Firas Samuri       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 508376
- Advertisement -

Despite the biased evaluation by the Western governments and mainstream media of Russia's role in the Syrian peace settlement, the United Nations acknowledges the leadership of Moscow in Syrian humanitarian situation.

On March 16, 2017, UN Resident Coordinator in Syria Ali al-Zaatari during his speech at a closed meeting on the humanitarian situation on Syria in Geneva noted the Russian Reconciliation Center's leading role in the evacuation of civilians from Eastern Ghouta. He also emphasized the full assistance of the Reconciliation Center officers to the international observers in the area of operation.

In particular, Zaatari expressed his gratitude to the Center's members for the support in the delivery of four humanitarian convoys to the citizens of Eastern Ghouta since February. He also stressed the decisive actions of the Russian servicemen that prevented any losses among the UN and ICRC personnel, as well as locals during the HTS militants mortar shell at a humanitarian action in Douma, on March 16.

The UN coordinator focused the audience's attention on the blocking of the humanitarian corridors by the militants. "The jihadists constantly harass the locals, seize the humanitarian aid, and distribute it among themselves," Ali al-Zaatari added.

- Advertisement -

In conclusion, he expressed his concern over the situation around the Rukban refugee camp, located in the U.S.-run 55-kilometer area near al-Tanf. Despite permission from the Syrian authorities the UN humanitarian convoys cannot reach the region in the absence of written guarantees for their security from the American side.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Freelance journalist working with Inside Syria Media Center. I'm especially interested in Syrian crisis.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Israel is Trying to Legitimize Airstrikes on Syria

International Community Seeks Diplomatic Solution to Syria, USA Absent

Why Does US have no Intention to Leave Syria?

Syrian National Dialogue Congress is Decisive Step towards Peace

The deception technology. Oscar for fake movie.

The U.S. Actions in Syria and Iraq Lead to the death of Civilians

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 