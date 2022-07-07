UK To Swap Out Top Sociopath For A Different Sociopath: Notes From The Edge Of The Narrative Matrix

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Boris Johnson resigning would only be interesting in an alternate universe where there was some remote chance that he won't be replaced by another depraved sociopath.

Remember when rich people were so worried about Jeremy Corbyn raising their taxes that they spent months pretending to believe he was a closet Nazi? They really committed to the bit, too. You weren't even allowed to call it a bit because they'd start saying you're a Nazi for defending a Nazi. It was wild.

1. Use narrative manipulation to divide the population into a roughly 50/50 ideological split.

2. Ensure you control both of those factions.

3. Convince everyone that the only reason nothing changes is because their half of the population doesn't win enough elections.

Everyone's pulling on a rope that doesn't lead anywhere and doesn't do anything, convinced by powerful manipulators that they're engaged in a life-or-death tug o' war match of existential importance. Meanwhile the powerful just do as they like, completely indifferent to that spectacle and its back-and-forth exchanges.

A group is artificially split into two sides and told to pull a rope in opposite directions while someone else stands back and shoots them all with a BB gun. When they complain about the welts, they're told it's happening because their side isn't pulling hard enough. But really they'd be getting shot no matter what they did.

This doesn't mean give up, it just means give up on the fake tug o' war game. If you're playing tug o' war while someone rummages through your handbag looking for cash, the first step to stopping them is putting down the rope and going after them. It's like if everyone was pushing on a fake fire escape in a burning building: the first step to getting them out of there is showing them that the door is just painted on the wall and doesn't lead anywhere. That's not telling them to give up hope, it's just telling them to give up on an ineffective strategy.

Every claim the western "rules-based international order" makes about itself and its values has been discredited by the persecution of Julian Assange.

