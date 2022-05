What if you didn't grow up amid America's gun culture, but are still a member of the race which suffers the most from U.S gun violence? As Gary Younge, a black reporter who grew up in England demonstrates in a moving new book titled, "Another Day in the Death of America: A Chronicle of Ten Short Lives," it might cause you to ask hard questions other reporters duck. click here

Martha Rosenberg is an award-winning investigative public health reporter who covers the food, drug and gun industries.



