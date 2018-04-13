- Advertisement -

What should the U.S. being doing in Syria?

An MSM video, 5.5 min., with former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and Professor Jeffrey Sachs, on what the U.S. should be doing or not doing in Syria. Two different perspectives, one from a long-term deep state goon and the other from a level headed "world-renowned professor of economics, leader in sustainable development, senior UN advisor, bestselling author, and syndicated columnist whose monthly newspaper columns appear in more than 100 countries."

Here's a link to each of them, should you want to see "from whence it comes," as I regularly recommend.

Who is Panetta? click here



Who is Jeffrey Sachs? click here

I always wonder about the background of prominent adults (particularly, and how they chose the paths they did). I also wonder how folks like Panetta somehow float to the top, like a turd in a punchbowl. The problem is clearly systemic, and I can only hope that the current situation turns into a catalyst that turns the show around. I have been pondering "Reverse Capitalism," and how that might be initiated asap. I found one link to that relevant topic, from a Bolivian, and I like it, but in that easily found link, it's more like an early back-to-the-lander, as I certainly was in the earlier days of Mother Earth News. Now my main hope is that I get to examine this issue further, along with completing other life goals.