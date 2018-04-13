Power of Story Send a Tweet        
U.S. and World Out of Control: Short video debate on MSNBC

What should the U.S. being doing in Syria?

An MSM video, 5.5 min., with former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and Professor Jeffrey Sachs, on what the U.S. should be doing or not doing in Syria. Two different perspectives, one from a long-term deep state goon and the other from a level headed "world-renowned professor of economics, leader in sustainable development, senior UN advisor, bestselling author, and syndicated columnist whose monthly newspaper columns appear in more than 100 countries."

Here's a link to each of them, should you want to see "from whence it comes," as I regularly recommend.

Who is Panetta? click here

Who is Jeffrey Sachs? click here

I always wonder about the background of prominent adults (particularly, and how they chose the paths they did). I also wonder how folks like Panetta somehow float to the top, like a turd in a punchbowl. The problem is clearly systemic, and I can only hope that the current situation turns into a catalyst that turns the show around. I have been pondering "Reverse Capitalism," and how that might be initiated asap. I found one link to that relevant topic, from a Bolivian, and I like it, but in that easily found link, it's more like an early back-to-the-lander, as I certainly was in the earlier days of Mother Earth News. Now my main hope is that I get to examine this issue further, along with completing other life goals.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years.
 

Eric Arnow

Sachs facilitated the economic rape of Russia by its oligarchs, very nearly destroying Russia. Gorbachev, Yeltsin and Gaidar, mentioned in his bio are despised by most Russians. Under Sachs's plan, the country's wealth was plundered by the US, poverty, hunger, disease rampant. The drunkard Yeltsin, however appointed an obscure official to take over when Yeltsin resigned. And much to the West's chagrin, the successor held the country together and revived it. And that is why Americans are ordered to hate Vladimir Putin, the only world leader to stand up to the policies Sachs promotes. Sachs is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

Submitted on Friday, Apr 13, 2018 at 9:54:21 PM

Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 