OpEdNews Op Eds

U.S. and Turkey Have Long been Aware of ISIS' Chemical Weapons

Mariam al-Hijab
opednews.com Headlined to None 4/24/17


ISIS Chemical Weapons
(Image by Daily Express)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Recently, Syria and Iraq have witnessed increased chemical weapon usage. In Khan Sheikhoun, a performance was staged to accuse the Syrian government while in Iraq's Mosul, the situation is quite contrary -- the besieged ISIS militants used chemical agents chlorine and mustard gas against the Iraqi troops. ( Associated Press)

The first reports of ISIS developing chemical weapons appeared in November, 2015. Then, the AP, basing on the information of the U.S. and Iraqi intelligences, stated that the terrorists were actively developing chemical agents with the assistance of highly qualified specialists from Iraq, Syria and other Middle East states. ( Associated Press, November 15, 2015)

As known, since the IS emerged, IS has numerously used chemical weapons in Syria and Iraq. In particular, the terrorists carried out a chemical attack against the Syrian army in Deir Ezzor in April 2016 and the Kurdish-held neighborhood Sheikh Maqsood in Aleppo in March and April, 2016. ( News Week)

ISIS has repeatedly used chemical agents in Mosul. In November 2016, Britain-based IHS Conflict Monitor reported that since 2014 to Nov. 2016, the Islamic State conducted least 52 chemical attacks. ( New York Times)

Initially, the terrorists used chlorine, which can be handcrafted. This agent rarely kills. Unlike chlorine, sarin and mustard gas are combat agents which require industrial environment and qualified specialists. In connection with this, according to high-ranking Iraqi and American officials, ISIS captured a laboratory at Mosul University in 2015 and used it to produce chemical weapons. ( Wall Street Journal)

In an interview to Akhbar al-An channel on Jan. 16 2017, the Syrian chemical weapons expert Nuri Primo claimed that the IS was capable of producing chemical agents in the lab.

Meanwhile, NATO members were aware of the fact the ISIS possessed chemical weapons, but recently are making efforts to conceal this information. In February 2016, CIA director John Brennan acknowledged that ISIS militants had access to the production of chemical weapons:

CBS News, 60 Minutes Interview, February 14, 2016:

"Scott Pelley: ISIS has access to chemical artillery shells?

John Brennan: Uh-huh (affirm). There are reports that ISIS has access to chemical precursors and munitions that they can use.

The CIA believes that ISIS has the ability to manufacture small quantities of chlorine and mustard gas."

Another NATO member, Turkey, in November 2016 for the first time accused the jihadists of chemical attacks on the Syrian opposition in northern Syria thus confirming that ISIS possessed it. [ Daily News, Turkey]

Moreover, in an interview to Inside Syria Media Center , a source of Turkey's General Staff who preferred to stay anonymous has recently confirmed the information in the media that the Iraqi troops were attacked by chemical weapons . In particular, on April 15, 2017 IS militants carried out a mortar shelling of western Mosul using shells containing unidentified agents. Seven Iraqi police officers were injured during the attack; they were hospitalized with the signs of asphyxiation, lacrimation and skin irritation.

The source also added that military advisors, who previously trained Free Syrian Army troops in El-Bab together with the U.S. special services, would soon be deployed to Iraq. He said that the training program included methods of identifying the presence of chemical agents in the air and using personal protective equipment.

Obviously, NATO is well aware of ISIS' chemical weapons stored both in Syria and Iraq. However, against the background of the latest events, the U.S. is attempting to conceal the fact that the terrorists are capable of producing and using agents, and selling them to other radical groups in the region. It doesn't comply with the U.S. and Turkey's groundless accusations of the Syrian government's alleged chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun which became a hot topic in the media unlike the events in Mosul.

 

Freelance journalist covering Middle East with a special interest in Syria and Iraq issues.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

I checked the links out and they blow my mind.

The main stream media has known all along that ISIS has chemical weapons and Russia's theory on how the chemical weapons deaths happened in Khan Sheikhoun: Assad bombed an ISIS ammo warehouse which contained CW. This is not the first time this has happened and the US had the same thing happen on previous bombings in Iraq/Syria.

Sometimes the msm does tell the truth, though rare it is and it takes a lot of digging to find it. But then the msm forgets its own reporting with selective amnesia. The brain dead public has amnesia without having to be selective. They believe what ever the de jour 24/7 repeaters tell them.

No matter how many times their government and the corporate propaganda horns lie to the public, they fall for it every time. "Pavlov's dogs" have been well trained.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 24, 2017 at 1:54:29 AM

Author 0
