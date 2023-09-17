 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

U.S. Senate leaders must keep their promise for student loan solution by reversing exception in bankruptcy law

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Weiner
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

Changing the bankruptcy provision in a decades-old law to allow students to declare bankruptcy on their student loans will provide the relief debtors are desperately searching for

Article originally published in the Massachusetts Daily Collegian

By Robert Weiner and Charlyn Chu

The federal student loan debt balance carried by Massachusetts residents amounts to nearly $31 billion. Almost a million people in Massachusetts--902,000 of the state's total seven million residents--are burdened with student loan obligations. A report on student debt for the University of Massachusetts system class of 2020 found that 69 percent of students graduated with student loan debt, with an average of $32,310 across the four universities. UMass Amherst graduates had an average debt of $32,928 in both federal and private student loans.

One year ago, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin pledged to journalist Blake Zeff in MSNBC documentary Loan Wolves that they'd move a student loan bill through Congress, or at least the Senate, where they have power for now. They promised to spearhead a solution, not by income-contingent repayment or by re-evaluating undue hardship claims, but to reform the bankruptcy code's treatment of student loans itself. They have yet to deliver.

In the documentary, Zeff makes Schumer aware of Durbin's work on the issue, to which Schumer responds, "It's something I would obviously look at." Not long after their conversation, Schumer says in a press conference, "It's outrageous that other people get to declare bankruptcy, but students can't."

Durbin's bill S.2598, the FRESH START Through Bankruptcy Act, would make federal student loan debt "dischargeable in a bankruptcy proceeding 10 years after the first loan payment is due." At the end of Loan Wolves, Durbin promises Zeff that "We're going to try everything legitimately possible to move the bill through the Senate this year."

Yet, it's an empty promise. Introduced August 4, 2021, the bill was read twice and referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Nothing has happened since. There is no excuse for a lack of action, especially when Zeff has told Durbin the bill is on Schumer's radar.

"We have to beg Schumer to give us a niche, a piece of the calendar so that we can call the bill... his personal commitment is essential," Durbin said in the documentary. "[Schumer] is convinced... he pledged to me that he will bring it to a committee this session," Zeff assured Durbin in response. With Schumer and Durbin on the same page, they must not go back on their word to reform the bankruptcy code's treatment of student loans.

The two have pressed the Department of Education in the past on changing administrative policies around undue hardship to make it easier to discharge student loans through bankruptcy. In November 2022, the Biden administration responded by making the process fairer with clearer legal standards around undue hardship. Despite this, most who file claims through a bankruptcy provision have been largely unsuccessful.

Schumer and Durbin know that fixing federal policy is just the tip of the iceberg. Without the threat of bankruptcy, college lenders can lend out extreme sums of money because of guaranteed repayment and colleges can continue hiking tuition costs. Therefore, the root of skyrocketing college costs lies in the bankruptcy code.

In 1988, a virtually unknown bureaucrat slipped two lines into the Higher Education Amendments, altering Section 523(a)(8) of Title 11. These two lines make it nearly impossible for student loans to be dischargeable through bankruptcy by eliminating the seven-year discharge provision, leaving the loosely defined "undue hardship" clause as the only way to discharge student loans through bankruptcy, a case-by-case standard that is extremely difficult to prove despite Biden's improvements.

In the documentary, Zeff uncovers the culprit behind these two lines: David Longanecker, former assistant secretary of post-secondary education at the U.S. Department of Education. Zeff confronts Longanecker, who admitted putting the language into the higher-education bill and still holds his view that "when people accept an obligation, they have a responsibility to attend to that," and if students did default, they "simply weren't acting in good faith." Apparently, bad planning by any business in the United States is entitled to bankruptcy protection, though.

As most student borrowers are 16- to 17-year-olds at the time they signed for a loan with fees hidden in fine print, why must they be the exception? Why is it that gambling debts and excessive shopping debts are easier to discharge in comparison? Why can Donald Trump abuse bankruptcy laws by filing for corporate bankruptcy six times to wipe away his debts, but students carry theirs to the grave?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Weiner Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Weiner, NATIONAL PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND ISSUES STRATEGIST Bob Weiner, a national issues and public affairs strategist, has been spokesman for and directed the public affairs offices of White House Drug Czar and Four Star General Barry (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Do Conservatives Vote Against Their Own Interest?

Jeb Bush's Elephant in the Room: Role in Bush v. Gore Recount

Mueller's End Game: Maybe As Soon As Trump Wants, But Not How He'd Like

Food Stamp Myth Busting

Iran: Nuclear Weapons or Peaceful Energy?

Bad money vs. bad money -- how Denver ballot measure could be blueprint for getting money out of politics

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend